Sia — The Alchemy of Blockbuster Songs, Billions of Views, and the Face You’ve Never Seen (#452)

“I don’t think that I’m necessarily like a super-talented songwriter. I think I’m just really productive. One out of 10 songs is a hit. So where a lot of people will spend three weeks on one song, I will write 10 in three weeks.”— Sia
Sia (@sia) is an Australian singer, songwriter, director, screenwriter, and pop icon. Her current single, Together, is from her forthcoming album and motion picture, Music, due out later this year. In 2019, Sia partnered with Diplo and Labrinth to form the group LSD. Their debut album, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present…LSD has one billion+ streams to date. She released the Grammy-nominated This Is Acting (Monkey Puzzle/RCA Records) in 2016 to much critical acclaim and cemented her role as one of today’s biggest stars and sought-after live performers with her sold-out Nostalgic for the Present headline tour.
Sia has more videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club than any other female on the planet. Her massive single Cheap Thrills was a multi-format global radio hit and one of the longest-running singles in the Top 40 in 2016. Along with her own successes, Sia has written global smashes for today’s biggest acts, including Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and many more.
Want to hear an episode with another artist who makes her own rules? Listen to my conversation with Amanda Palmer in which we discuss books, trauma and grief, crowdfunding, understanding the role of pain, and much more.
Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Sia’s Discography | Discogs
- Australian Sia Revealed Her Battle with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome | Blasting News
- When Nothing Seems to Help Your CRPS, Ketamine Pain Treatments May Bring Relief | Cleveland Clinic
- Ketamine Offers Lifeline for People with Severe Depression, Suicidal Thoughts | CNN
- Versed Uses, Side Effects, and Warnings | Drugs.com
- Prozac Uses, Side Effects, and Warnings | Drugs.com
- Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Sunday Service | GQ
- Anatomical Position: Definitions and Illustrations | ThoughtCo.
- What Is Attachment Theory? Definition and Stages | ThoughtCo.
- The Unicorn of Attachment Theory: Earned-Secure Attachment | Karolina Walsh Psychotherapy
- Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help YouFind — and Keep — Love by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller
- Attachment Style Quiz | Dr. Diane Poole Heller
- Attachment Injuries: The Ghosts That Haunt Us | Karen Grierson
- Analogy vs. Metaphor vs. Simile | Writer’s Digest
- Sleep Train a Baby? Don’t! | Psychology Today
- The Father’s Heart: Found in Separate Places | Eddie Brandt, Medium
- Dissociative Identity Disorder Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment | Cleveland Clinic
- Split | Prime Video
- Postnatal Depression | Royal College of Psychiatrists
- The Goldilocks Approach to Decision-Making | Citrin Consulting
- The Center for Nonviolent Communication
- The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled | The Usual Suspects
- How Sia Saved Herself | Rolling Stone
- Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne
- Sia’s “Don’t Think” Tattoo | Twitter
- Transcendental Meditation
- Mettagroup
- Meditation x Attachment with George Haas | Podcast
- Profile: Sanshin Zen Community | Lion’s Roar
- Diamonds by Rihanna
- Breathe Me by Sia
- Valium Uses, Side Effects, and Warnings | Drugs.com
- Sia’s 2014 Interview | The Howard Stern Show
- How Much Energy Is One Joule? (Easy Analogy) | Badzilla
- 2-Minute Neuroscience: Prefrontal Cortex | Neuroscientifically Challenged
- About Holotropic Breathwork | Grof Transpersonal Training
- Titanium (Feat. Sia) by David Guetta
- Coldplay
- U2
- Publishing Rights: How Do They Get Split? | DIY Musician Blog
- Chandelier by Sia
- Sia: ‘Everyone in Entertainment Is Insecure. We’ve Been Dancing Our Entire Lives for Your Approval’ | The Guardian
- Apple Music
- The Doors
- Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders
- Soul II Soul | Wikipedia
- 1000 Forms of Fear by Sia
- Sia’s Enormous Wig Deserves Its Own Grammy | Cosmopolitan
- Music (Film) | Wikipedia
- Alcoholics Anonymous
- La La Land | Prime Video
- Adaptation | Prime Video
- Being John Malkovich | Prime Video
- Echolalia: Causes, Symptoms, Types, Diagnosis, and Treatment | Healthline
- Child Mind Institute
- Million Dollar Decorators | Bravo TV
- Sia Confirms She Adopted Two Teenage Sons Aging Out of Foster Care | USA Today
- Foster | Prime Video
- Al-Anon
SHOW NOTES
- Let’s start the interview on (the topic of) ketamine. [05:21]
- Sia shares her experience with attachment theory, the work she’s doing to repair her own attachment injuries, and the outcomes she’s noticed. [11:34]
- Sia explains what it was like growing up around her father’s dissociative identity disorder. [21:45]
- Is Sia Keyser Söze? [28:03]
- What is Sia’s most ironic tattoo? [30:00]
- Why Sia believes there’s no such thing as being bad at meditation, and what her own practice looks like. [30:57]
- In the process of writing over a hundred pop songs, Sia has tried everything from channeling to methods that are more self-destructive. [37:49]
- High concepts, milking metaphors, cheesetastic anthems, and what the songwriting process looks like for Sia today. [46:38]
- How do publishing percentages work in the music industry for people involved in the creation of a song? In other words, how does the money get split? [50:52]
- Early in 2016, Sia told The Guardian that she considered herself more prolific than super-talented as a songwriter. What’s changed since then? [57:38]
- Curiously enough, Sia doesn’t really listen to music when she’s not making it. Why? [59:53]
- Why Sia is eager to show the world (especially aspiring young singers) a video of how bad of a singer she was at age 12. [1:03:26]
- What compelled Sia to begin hiding her face and having other people — like dancer Maddie Ziegler — appear in her stead at center stage for videos, photos, and live performances? [1:06:26]
- Sia gives us some background about Music, the musical drama film project she’s currently working on with Dallas Clayton, Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr. [1:12:51]
- What made Sia commit to adopting two teenagers? [1:22:27]
- Parting thoughts. [1:28:24]
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Kanye West
- The Kardashians
- John Legend
- John Bowlby
- George Haas
- Phil B. Colson
- Loene Furler
- Marshall Rosenberg
- Kobayashi
- Keyser Söze
- Hillel Aron
- Beyoncé
- Britney Spears
- Rihanna
- Howard Stern
- Labrinth
- Eddie Benjamin
- Justin Bieber
- Stanislav Grof
- Benny Blanco
- Katy Perry
- Jesse Shatkin
- Chrissie Hynde
- Malcolm McLaren
- Caron Wheeler
- Terence Trent D’Arby
- Stevie Wonder
- Aretha Franklin
- Annie Lennox
- Mariah Carey
- Christina Aguilera
- North West
- Maddie Ziegler
- Robert Pattinson
- Dallas Clayton
- Bill W.
- Erik Anders Lang
- Daniel Eskils
- Lena Dunham
- Vincent Landay
- Spike Jonze
- Kate Hudson
- Kathy Griffin
- Bethany Frankel
- Rose Byrne
- Mark Wahlberg
Tim, I just listened to your podcast and I’d like to get in touch with the center Sia went to in LA. I believe I have an attachment injury and this podcast has resonated with me. I have been trying to find the right people to talk to for help and I think they might be the right ones.
-TM
Tim, I just finished the podcast and it has helped me figure out what’s wrong with me finally after years and years of searching. I believe I have an attachment injury and I would like to know how I could get in touch with the people Sia saw in LA to help treat her.