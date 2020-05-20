Kevin Hart — Life Lessons from a Comedic Powerhouse (#435)

“I don’t understand how you do something halfway. I did that through high school, and doing that, I saw the instant consequence.” — Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Kevin has become one of Hollywood’s box office powerhouses, opening ten films as the number-one movie on opening weekend. Kevin’s memoir, I Can’t Make This Up, debuted at number one on The New York Times Best-Seller List and remained in the top 10 of the Print Hardcover Best-Seller List for ten weeks straight. The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success—an Audible Original launching May 21st and a follow-up to his memoir—helps people get mentally fit using the same tools and rules he’s developed to elevate his own life.

Kevin can next be seen in Sony’s Fatherhood, a movie that he is not only starring in but also producing through his production company, Hartbeat Productions. He most recently starred in the Sony franchise Jumanji: The Next Level. In 2019, Hart reprised his role as the white-haired rabbit, Snowball, in Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2. Before that, Hart starred in STX Entertainment’s The Upside alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. In 2018, Hart co-wrote, produced, and starred in Universal’s Night School, all under Hartbeat Productions.

His last live stand-up comedy tour, “The Irresponsible Tour,” was released as a Netflix Original Stand-Up Special in April 2019.

You can also watch the interview on YouTube.



A mutual friend said Kevin Hart is “the person [he] would most like to be like.” How much of Kevin’s character can be chalked up to the upbringing his mother provided?

How has Kevin developed the positivity to reconcile with his father — with whom he shares a troubled history — and reject the energy-draining impact of hatred?

What does Kevin’s self-talk look like when he’s immersed in a situation beyond his control — as he was during recovery from his terrible car accident in 2019?

How does Kevin maintain the discomfort he feels is necessary to fuel the drive to excel while appreciating the good things he already has?

Has Kevin always had the drive to perform at 100 percent? If not, what made him step up?

In what ways does Kevin say “no” in order to say “yes” to other commitments?

How does Kevin choose his opportunities so they’re steps up rather than steps sideways or backwards?

How does Kevin approach goalsetting from a career standpoint?

Kevin’s Monopoly strategy.

What do the first 90 minutes of Kevin’s day look like?

What Kevin considers to be the most unbeatable exercises anyone can do.

The storytellers who really stand out for Kevin.

How have Kevin’s own chops as a performer and storyteller developed over time?

Why is now the right time for Kevin to release The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success?

For those familiar with Kevin’s first book, I Can’t Make This Up, how does The Decision compare? If the former was a memoir, is the latter more of a set of tools and principles?

Parting thoughts.

