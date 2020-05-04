Jim Jefferies on Comedy, Life Lessons, and the Magic of Filling Out Customs Forms (#428)

“The rise is always better than the peak.” — Jim Jefferies

Sydney native Jim Jefferies (@jimjefferies) is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. He created and starred in the sitcom Legit and the Comedy Central late-night show The Jim Jefferies Show. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019, he embarked on his new tour Oblivious, performing all around Europe and North America. He is currently working with NBC on a multi-camera pilot that he will star in from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions, and Universal TV.

Jim’s new podcast I Don’t Know About That will debut on Tuesday, May 5th, and his ninth stand-up special will be released later this year on Netflix.

Please enjoy!

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Jim Jefferies:

Website | Podcast | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

SHOW NOTES

Contrary to popular Australian belief, I’ve never played guitar for INXS. Here’s Jim’s Tim Farriss story.

Beautiful birds, awful sounds, and the unforgiving sun and currents down under.

When Jim had to perform his comedy set under parental supervision, and how a serial killer’s murder spree turned out to be a big break.

If comedy didn’t work out, what was Jim’s plan B at age 17?

Why Jim wound up leaving Australia for the UK (after a stint as a terrible car stereo salesman).

Why Jim would argue that those early days as an expatriate comedian in the UK were the happiest in his life, and how the British and American comedy scenes differ.

When did Jim first notice he was achieving some level of success as a comedian?

On getting punched in the head by a heckler in Manchester, traveling the world for free, and the fleeting nature of fame and fortune.

What keeps Jim going these days?

J.K. Rowling, the beauty of Edinburgh, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The time Jim had John Cleese over for dinner, and where someone curious but inexperienced with Monty Python should start.

How a story about taking a friend with muscular dystrophy to a brothel became the seed of Jim’s two-season sitcom Legit.

The story behind Jim’s gun control piece, a peek into his writing process, and how new material gets tested.

What is it about Monty Python’s Life of Brian that makes it a perfect movie in Jim’s estimation?

What comics does Jim see as inspiring and formative to his own development as a comic?

Does Jim plan on calling L.A. home for the foreseeable future?

To what does Jim credit his longevity in comedy?

Today, what might give Jim a high comparable to the first time he was able to write “standup comedian” as the occupation on his customs form?

How does Jim know when he’s being a good dad?

What can we expect from Jim’s upcoming I Don’t Know About That podcast?

Parting thoughts.

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Related and Recommended

