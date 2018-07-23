Jason Fried — How to Live Life on Your Own Terms (#329)

“I’m pretty oblivious to a lot of things intentionally. I don’t want to be influenced that much.” — Jason Fried

Jason Fried (@jasonfried) is the co-founder and CEO at Basecamp, and the co-author of Rework, Remote: Office Not Required, and Getting Real: The Smarter, Faster, Easier Way to Build a Successful Web Application. The upcoming It Doesn’t Have to Be Crazy at Work will be out later this year.

Jason writes a regular column for Inc. magazine and is a frequent contributor to Basecamp’s popular blog Signal v. Noise, which offers “strong opinions and shared thoughts on design, business, and tech.”

#329: Jason Fried — How to Live Life on Your Own Terms https://rss.art19.com/episodes/bfc8f48a-adf4-4de5-9bac-357564127877.mp3 Download

Want to hear an episode with Jason’s co-author and Basecamp co-founder? — Listen to this interview with David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH) in which he shares his thoughts on the power of being outspoken, running a profitable business without venture capital, Stoic philosophy, and much more (stream below or right-click here to download):

#195: David Heinemeier Hansson: The Power of Being Outspoken https://rss.art19.com/episodes/b4d4ea29-a5a0-4d96-bbcc-39f06fe506f3.mp3 Download

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Jason Fried:

Basecamp | Twitter

SHOW NOTES

Is Jason really, as Jeff Bezos once said of him, “immune to dogma?” If so, how much of this is an innate versus acquired skill? [07:14]

How does Jason find the sweet spot of deliberate, selective ignorance he intentionally cultivates to avoid unintentional influence by others over his ideas? [10:36]

If Jason doesn’t live his life by setting goals, what does his decision-making process look like — personally and professionally? [13:08]

How might we try to be more like Jason regarding goals, KPIs, and putting off moments of possible joy — or should we try? [19:16]

The incentives of measuring metrics and the reasons for my approach to tracking. [24:00]

The genesis of Jason’s attitude toward goals and metrics tracking. [26:05]

JOMO and Jason’s case for reading newspapers over online journalism. [28:24]

What’s the real wisdom Jason takes from Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett? [32:02]

Why Jason doesn’t read fiction, and what he feels is the most important point of Stoicism. [34:36]

How negative visualization can be used to make plans and alleviate what might otherwise be constant anxiety. [36:56]

Jason and I share early memories of getting in trouble as wannabe entrepreneurs and ninjas. [44:06]

The way Jason thinks about business today is just a continuation of when he was 13 and selling knives and other contraband to his friends. [50:30]

How 15-year-old Jason finally learned about the consequences of his bad behavior. [51:42]

Why Jason didn’t really enjoy college. [56:49]

Jason’s first foray into selling software, what he learned from the experience, and how it differed from his earlier enterprises. [57:51]

How Jason has used rejection and negative feedback as fuel to excel rather than succumbing to feelings of anger and resentment. [1:02:40]

How does Jason minimize time wasting? [1:08:51]

What’s Jason’s general template for politely declining potentially regretful future obligations? [1:12:08]

Putting the importance of protecting personal time and attention in perspective — no matter who you are — and how to deal with people who don’t understand your boundaries. [1:15:41]

Why is a candidate’s ability to communicate well in the written form so important when Jason is making hiring decisions — even if it’s for a designer position? [1:18:16]

Jason digs a little deeper into his unique process for hiring designers that ignores portfolios of past accomplishments. [1:22:37]

What questions does Jason ask potential hirees about their creative process that lets him know whether or not they’re someone with whom he can work? [1:28:52]

What having everyone in a company work customer service on a rotating basis accomplishes. [1:32:07]

What Jason recommends for becoming better at written communication, and how the college class he’d teach about writing would focus strongly on revision and iteration — usually ignored by traditional education. [1:34:45]

Books I recommend for becoming a stronger writer and how a writing course with John McPhee made me better in all of my classes. [1:40:16]

What Jason takes away from the storytelling efficiency of Tom Petty lyrics. [1:43:05]

Jason explains his fascination with the design behind watches and chairs. [1:44:49]

If Jason could only save three watches from his collection, which three would he pick? [1:48:52]

The therapy of prairie restoration. [1:52:01]

What can we learn by closely observing the way nature sets conditions for good things to happen rather than trying to force good things? [1:59:56]

Jason ties prairie restoration to business building and gut health — “not only creating the conditions for things to thrive, but also not creating conditions for certain things to thrive.” [2:01:52]

What would Jason’s billboard say? [2:05:12]

Jason elaborates on what this John Rawls quote means to him: “The fairest rules are those to which everyone would agree if they did not know how much power they would have.” [2:06:41]

What Jason learned about paying attention to what’s under his feet from a wise gardener on a visit to the Philip Johnson Glass House. [2:08:11]

Parting thoughts. [2:12:30]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Posted on: July 23, 2018.

