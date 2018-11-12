James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron — How to Think Big, Start Small, and Change the World (#346)

“Hope is not a strategy. Luck is not a factor. Fear is not an option.” — James Cameron

James Cameron (@jimcameron) is a filmmaker and deep sea explorer. He is writer, director and producer of The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar. Both Titanic and Avatar (the highest grossing film of all time) won the Golden Globe for Best Director and Best Picture and were nominated for a record number of awards. Cameron was also at the vanguard of the 3D renaissance, developing cutting edge 3D camera systems. As an explorer, in 2012, Cameron set the world’s solo deep diving record of 35,787′ in the Challenger Deep in a vehicle of his own design.

A dedicated environmentalist, Cameron founded The Avatar Alliance Foundation to take action on climate change, energy policy, deforestation, indigenous rights, ocean conservation, and sustainable agriculture.

He is currently in production on Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Suzy Amis Cameron (@suzymusing) is a noted environmental advocate, mother of five, and the author of OMD: The Simple, Plant-Based Program to Save Your Health, Save Your Waistline, and Save the Planet and the founder of the OMD Movement, a multi-pronged effort to transform eating habits and the food system. She is also a founder of Plant Power Task Force, focused on showing the impact of animal agriculture on climate change and the environment, founded in 2012 with her husband James Cameron and Craig McCaw. In 2005, she founded MUSE School, the first school in the country to be 100% solar powered with zero waste and a 100% organic, plant-based lunch program. Additionally, she is a founder of Verdient Foods, Cameron Family Farms, Food Forest Organics, and Red Carpet Green Dress. As an actor she has been featured in more than 25 films, including The Usual Suspects and Titanic.

I thought this episode would be a good opportunity to give some air time to discussion of plant-based diets, but even if you disagree with the idea of plant-based diets, I suggest listening for at least three reasons: One, there’s plenty of non-plant talk. Two, as an exercise in patience. I do my best to expose people to different perspectives, and this is no exception. Three, OMD (One Meal Per Day) is worth learning about to understand the discipline that goes into conscious eating and habit formation.

Also not to be missed, James mentions in the full audio that unlike on previous films he didn’t get sick during the simultaneous filming of Avatar 2 and 3, which is astonishing considering, as he put it, that “they [meaning all staff] know coming in when they sign up that it’s going to be the most difficult production in human history.” So how did he do it? He credits it to his new routine, including a plant-based diet, supplements, exercise, etc. I asked him for a sample day, which he provided. You can find James’s super dialed-in daily routine for Avatar 2 and 3 at tim.blog/jamescameron.

SHORT [TFS] SHOW NOTES

When the Camerons feel overwhelmed or unfocused or have lost their focus temporarily, what do they do? What questions do they ask themselves? [10:32]

What would their billboard say? [17:57]

What are the Camerons currently most excited about? [24:27]

A request, ask or suggestion for the listeners of this podcast. [27:18]

FULL EPISODE [TOM] SHOW NOTES

Influential books the Camerons have given most as gifts. [08:18]

Favorite failures. [14:22]

Bad recommendations heard often in their areas of expertise. [25:06]

What new belief, behavior, or habit has most improved their lives? [32:41]

When the Camerons feel overwhelmed or unfocused or have lost their focus temporarily, what do they do? What questions do they ask themselves? [36:26]

What would their billboard say? [43:50]

What are the Camerons currently most excited about? [50:21]

A request, ask or suggestion for the listeners of this podcast. [53:12]

SHORT [TOM] SHOW NOTES

Favorite failures. [08:27]

Bad recommendations heard often in their areas of expertise. [19:10]

Influential books the Camerons have given most as gifts. [26:38]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

