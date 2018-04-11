“There are some cases where you want to afflict the comfortable and there are other cases where you want to comfort the afflicted.”

– Katie Couric

Katie Couric (IG: @katiecouric) is an award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, and co-founder of the non-profit Stand Up to Cancer, which has raised more than $500 million to fund scientific research teams.

Katie launched her production company, Katie Couric Media, in 2015. Since then, the aptly named Katie Couric Podcast has featured conversations with some of the biggest names in politics, media, and popular culture.

Katie’s documentaries include Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric for National Geographic, Under the Gun, which aired on Epix, and Fed Up, which can be found on Netflix. Katie’s new six-part National Geographic series is called America Inside Out with Katie Couric, and I recommend you check it out.

Katie joined CBS as the first woman at the helm of an evening newscast after a 15-year run as co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show. Her awards include a duPont-Columbia, Peabody, two Edward R. Murrows, a Walter Cronkite, and multiple Emmys. Enjoy!







Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with Katie Couric:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Show Notes

How did Katie land on her feet when faced with the challenge of an impromptu interview with then-president George H.W. Bush on live television? [08:46]

Is Katie’s moxie intrinsic to her DNA or something she developed? [15:09]

Why do I lean more toward putting out evergreen over topical content? [16:54]

What interviews have made Katie nervous? [19:04]

How did Katie prepare for her interview with Sarah Palin? [22:12]

The importance of letting the silence do the work. [26:16]

How does Katie deal with her more pugnacious or combative subjects? [27:16]

What interviews are Katie most proud of? [28:55]

On grieving and preparing for the death of a terminally ill loved one. [32:51]

Why cancer and other potentially terminal ailments often go undiagnosed until it’s too late. [37:49]

Regrets Katie has about her late husband’s final days. [41:43]

On using her role in the public eye as a platform for early cancer screening advocacy and co-founding Stand Up To Cancer. [42:41]

Katie talks about the real heroes in the multi-fronted fight against cancer. [47:55]

How does Katie select her involvement in projects? [49:33]

Katie tells us what we can expect from her upcoming six-part National Geographic series America Inside Out. [52:29]

On turning an inappropriate question into a teachable moment. [54:40]

What impact does Katie hope this series will have on viewers? [1:00:26]

What would Katie’s billboard say? [1:05:05]

Katie hits me with a “gotcha” question. [1:07:34]

Katie is intrigued to hear about BJ Miller and advocates getting his story out to more people. [1:08:09]

Pondering the insights a crystal ball might offer. [1:13:11]

Parting thoughts on the ethical challenges faced by social media and technology. [1:14:22]

People Mentioned

Posted on: April 11, 2018.

