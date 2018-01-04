How to Handle Information Overwhelm (And Social Media)

“Living well is the best revenge.”
-George Herbert
After reading Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors, many of you have asked me how I process all of the information I receive.
This episode will help you manage information overwhelm, recommend techniques for dealing with social media, and answer a few questions that have been frequently asked about building a world-class network and writing books.
I hope this information strengthens the signal, discards the noise, and helps you make every piece of information that you choose to receive easier to process.
Enjoy!
- Listen to it on iTunes.
- Stream by clicking here.
- Download as an MP3 by right-clicking here and choosing “save as.”
Want to hear another podcast that will improve your mindset? — Listen to this episode with Jocko Willink. Jocko might be the scariest Navy SEAL alive, and in this episode, he shares his thoughts on how to stop laziness and procrastination, behaviors that lead to failure, and much, much more (stream below or right-click here to download):
This podcast is brought to you by Athletic Greens. I get asked all the time, “If you could only use one supplement, what would it be?” My answer is, inevitably, Athletic Greens. It is my all-in-one nutritional insurance. I recommended it in The 4-Hour Body and did not get paid to do so. As a listener of The Tim Ferriss Show, you’ll get 30 percent off your first order at AthleticGreens.com/Tim.
This podcast is also brought to you by ZipRecruiter. One of the hardest parts about growing any business is finding and hiring the right team. Nothing can drain your resources and cost you time and money like making mistakes in hiring.
ZipRecruiter developed its own system and platform for helping solve two of the biggest bottlenecks for employers: posting jobs easily and making it even easier to find the best candidates. More than 80 percent of jobs posted return qualified candidates based on your criteria in just 24 hours. As a listener to this show, you can give it a try for free at ziprecruiter.com/tim!
QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.
Scroll below for links and show notes…
Selected Links from the Episode
- Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers by Tim Ferriss
- Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World by Tim Ferriss
- Morning Routines and Strategies, The Tim Ferriss Show
- The Effective Executive: The Definitive Guide to Getting the Right Things Done by Peter F. Drucker
- Evernote
- The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss
- SXSW Interactive Festival
- Ruby on Rails
- The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It by Michael E. Gerber
- Open: An Autobiography by Andre Agassi
Show Notes
- Social media is a full-contact sport. Here are some personal guidelines and policies that help maintain my sanity. [02:07]
- Social networks as “neighborhoods.” Some are friendlier than others, but they’re all designed to take you off task. [06:43]
- How do I contend with the sheer volume of information and advice I receive? [12:25]
- Networking mistakes — and what you can do that will actually work. [20:19]
- To those of you asking me if you should write a book, I’ll answer your question with this question. [26:35]
- How I came to write my first book even though I had no aspirations of being an author. [28:24]
People Mentioned
- George Herbert
- Jerzy Gregorek
- Cal Fussman
- Derek Sivers
- Ray Dalio
- Ed Catmull
- Kathy Sierra
- Molly
- Brian Grazer
- Michael E. Gerber
- Andre Agassi
Posted on: January 4, 2018.
Please check out Tribe of Mentors, my newest book, which shares short, tactical life advice from 100+ world-class performers. Many of the world's most famous entrepreneurs, athletes, investors, poker players, and artists are part of the book. The tips and strategies in Tribe of Mentors have already changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for a sample chapter and full details. Roughly 90% of the guests have never appeared on my podcast.
Who was interviewed? Here's a very partial list: tech icons (founders of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Craigslist, Pinterest, Spotify, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more), Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington, Brandon Stanton (Humans of New York), Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ben Stiller, Maurice Ashley (first African-American Grandmaster of chess), Brené Brown (researcher and bestselling author), Rick Rubin (legendary music producer), Temple Grandin (animal behavior expert and autism activist), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Dara Torres (12-time Olympic medalist in swimming), David Lynch (director), Kelly Slater (surfing legend), Bozoma Saint John (Beats/Apple/Uber), Lewis Cantley (famed cancer researcher), Maria Sharapova, Chris Anderson (curator of TED), Terry Crews, Greg Norman (golf icon), Vitalik Buterin (creator of Ethereum), and nearly 100 more. Check it all out by clicking here.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration)
7 comments on “How to Handle Information Overwhelm (And Social Media)”
Thanks for your candid episode! As a blogger, I have dealt with people who scan my posts, leap to false conclusions, and then rant in comments. I’ve only deleted three, but one I left hanging since it was completely irrelevant to the post. I figured she’d be back to see if I’d read it. I wouldn’t give her the satisfaction. Ha!
I loved your advice about moderators and book-selling. I can’t wait until I have one to promote! Like you said, it has to be ready. It has taken me a few years to polish my first (while working on other writing projects) and I’m querying it now. *fingers crossed* My mantra has been, I don’t want to waste anyone’s time. There’s a percentage of people who will hate any book. Why add to that number?
LikeLike
Like your comment Susie! All the best for your book – I would like to read it. 🙂
LikeLike
Thank you very much for sharing Tim. I just got a rude comment today on my YouTube Channel and it really shook me up. I did not know what to do with it – now I know. 🙂 Thank you for giving me some good input. Happy greetings to you from me, a big fan from Switzerland, anna
LikeLike
How come you don’t have someone respond on your web site when we ask a question—need a business consultant with your philosophy to help us with an on line business Thanks. I think
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
My favorite quote or lesson from this episode is “the good shit sticks”.
LikeLike
Hey Tim,
Being as you recommend messaging here for information you may find of value, I’m posting this as a comment here. I’m a huge fan. Got tribe of mentors as a gift and can’t put it down. Gifted it and recommended to over 50 people in last month.
Close friend of mine is the only one armed soldier to return to combat. Lost his arm and went back to fight. Great story. His book is just coming out. Thought it would be awesome for him to get the exposure you can bring and his message is one that will resonate with your readers.
[Moderator: additional text and links removed.]
LikeLike
Youre simply suberb!
LikeLike