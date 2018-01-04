How to Handle Information Overwhelm (And Social Media)

“Living well is the best revenge.”

After reading Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors, many of you have asked me how I process all of the information I receive.

This episode will help you manage information overwhelm, recommend techniques for dealing with social media, and answer a few questions that have been frequently asked about building a world-class network and writing books.

I hope this information strengthens the signal, discards the noise, and helps you make every piece of information that you choose to receive easier to process.

Enjoy!

Want to hear another podcast that will improve your mindset? — Listen to this episode with Jocko Willink. Jocko might be the scariest Navy SEAL alive, and in this episode, he shares his thoughts on how to stop laziness and procrastination, behaviors that lead to failure, and much, much more (stream below or right-click here to download):

Discipline Equals Freedom -- Jocko Willink https://rss.art19.com/episodes/95fe892c-1309-421a-be21-7297b0698dd1.mp3

Selected Links from the Episode

Show Notes

Social media is a full-contact sport. Here are some personal guidelines and policies that help maintain my sanity. [02:07]

Social networks as “neighborhoods.” Some are friendlier than others, but they’re all designed to take you off task. [06:43]

How do I contend with the sheer volume of information and advice I receive? [12:25]

Networking mistakes — and what you can do that will actually work. [20:19]

To those of you asking me if you should write a book, I’ll answer your question with this question. [26:35]

How I came to write my first book even though I had no aspirations of being an author. [28:24]

People Mentioned

