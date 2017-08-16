Lessons from 50,000 Interviews: Larry King and Cal Fussman

“Sometimes, the simplest question is the best.”
– Larry King
Cal Fussman (@calfussman) is a New York Times bestselling author and a writer-at-large for Esquire magazine, where he is best known for being a primary writer of the “What I’ve Learned” feature. He has transformed oral history into an art form, conducting probing interviews with a long list of icons who’ve shaped the last 50 years of world history.
I’ve been trying to get Cal to do his own podcast. Rather than overthinking it, I simply asked Cal to interview a friend who I would also love to have on the podcast: Larry King. This episode is the result of that request.
Larry King (@kingsthings) has been dubbed “The most remarkable talk show host on TV, ever” by TV Guide and “Master of the mic” by Time Magazine. Larry’s been described as the Muhammad Ali of the broadcast interview, and he’s been inducted into five of the nation’s leading broadcasting halls of fame. He’s the recipient of the Allen H. Neuharth Award for Excellence in Journalism, an Emmy, the George Foster Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting, ten CableACE awards — the list goes on.
Enjoy!
Selected Links from the Episode
- Connect with Cal Fussman:
Website | Twitter | Kevin “The Manager”
- Connect with Larry King:
Larry King Now | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- The Interview Master: Cal Fussman and the Power of Listening
- Cal Fussman — The Master Storyteller Returns
- My Remarkable Journey by Larry King
- Larry King Live
- Larry King Celebrates 60 Years of Broadcasting with Miami Visit by Howard Cohen, Miami Herald
- How to Talk to Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere: The Secrets of Good Communication by Larry King and Bill Gilbert
- Al Pacino was Nearly Fired from ‘The Godfather.’ The Rest Is History by Karen Heller, The Washington Post
- Larry King on Getting Seduced — Blank on Blank
- Belafonte: At Carnegie Hall
- Joe’s Stone Crab
- Don McNeill’s Breakfast Club
- DJ Flula and Larry King Rap about His Dog Biscuit
- Larry King’s Communication Mastery Course
- The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
- A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
- Lou Gehrig: A Quiet Hero by Frank Graham
- Richard Nixon: The Life by John A. Farrell
- Nevertheless: A Memoir by Alec Baldwin
- Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken
- Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
- Larry King Is Preparing for the Final Cancellation by Mark Leibovich, The New York Times Magazine
- Larry King receives Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award by Aly Semigran, Entertainment Weekly
- War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
- Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
- Larry King Presents Ball Talk Line-Up of Hall of Fame Announcers
- Red Barber Remembers Jackie Robinson
Show Notes
- Two legendary interviewers enter. [04:37]
- From Brooklyn to Miami: How Larry got involved in broadcasting. [06:18]
- Why Larry’s last name was changed from Zeiger to King. [12:36]
- Thanks to stage fright, Larry’s first time behind the mic was almost his last. [14:21]
- The secret of Larry’s business. [15:18]
- The real reason for Larry’s career longevity. [18:45]
- What scared Cal the most about going from writing to podcasting. [20:20]
- An Al Pacino story about confidence; a Marlon Brando story about ad-libbing (and wine). [21:51]
- Larry on being in the moment. [25:43]
- Cal’s favorite Larry King story. [27:10]
- When Larry took emergency broadcasting to a whole new level. [31:55]
- Even with relaxed standards, Larry still won’t curse on the air. [36:05]
- Is curiosity ingrained, or is it something that can be taught? Larry’s rules for making curiosity work for him. [37:40]
- Contrary to popular opinion, there are dumb questions. Here’s how Larry avoids asking them. [41:18]
- Can Larry’s methods be used by people in other fields? [43:08]
- What does communication lose when eye contact is no longer part of the equation? [43:58]
- How would Larry have interviewed Hitler with curiosity rather than judgment? [44:51]
- The power of control in questions. [48:49]
- Is the podcast the modern inheritor of the traditional long-form interview? [51:48]
- What does Larry consider his “bible?” [52:58]
- Larry’s lifelong broadcasting motto. [55:30]
- Does Larry have advice for young people who want to learn to ask better questions? How can someone become a better listener? [56:25]
- What’s Larry’s secret for getting a sincere response from people? [59:24]
- How you ask a question is often more important than what you’re asking. [1:00:37]
- What would Larry’s billboard say? [1:02:20]
- Books that have had an impact on Larry, what he’s reading now, and the book he’s gifted most. [1:02:52]
- “The ‘why?’ person fears death.” [1:05:05]
- Larry prefers paper tickets he can hold in his hand — whether they’re for ballparks or airplanes. [1:07:27]
- What advice would Larry give to a college senior about to enter the real world? [1:09:04]
- What has Larry learned from his failures? [1:10:25]
- Bad advice Larry hears often? [1:14:07]
- The most worthwhile investment in time, money, or energy that Larry has made. [1:18:03]
- If Larry finds he’s lost focus, what does he do to regain it? [1:19:32]
- How do Larry and Cal’s bucket lists differ? [1:21:13]
- Cal has a bucket list request for Larry. [1:24:40]
People Mentioned
- Edward Zeiger
- Jennie Gitlitz
- Marty Zeiger
- Uncle Jack
- Marshall Simmonds
- Sonny Hirsch
- Tom Baer
- Engelbert Humperdinck
- Arthur Godfrey
- Jackie Gleason
- Edward Bennett Williams
- Al Pacino
- Robert Redford
- Francis Ford Coppola
- Marlon Brando
- Barack Obama
- Harry Belafonte
- Don McNeill
- Frank Sinatra
- Adolf Hitler
- Osama bin Laden
- Swami Satchidananda
- Jim Bishop
- George Burns
- John Wooden
- Chance King
- Holden Caulfield
- Charles Dickens
- Ebenezer Scrooge
- Bob Cratchit
- Tiny Tim
- Lou Gehrig
- Richard M. Nixon
- John A. Farrell
- Alec Baldwin
- Al Franken
- Hillary Clinton
- Bertrand Russell
- Shawn King
- Vin Scully
- Red Barber
- Jackie Robinson
Posted on: August 16, 2017.
10 comments on “Lessons from 50,000 Interviews: Larry King and Cal Fussman”
Loved this episode! Thanks for pushing Cal to do a podcast Tim 🙂 These two men have so many great stories, and I enjoyed hearing about the way the pursuit of story has shaped their lives. I especially loved the opener about Larry King’s first time behind the mic, and the record skipping story. Hilarious! I admire Cal’s appreciation for the power of questions, and his ability to create a comfortable space for others’ stories to shine . I finished the episode feeling inspired to put my phone down, to listen more, to learn more. Thanks for making this happen!
I was listening to this while shopping at the grocery store and oh boy did I laughed out loud at both of the stories of Larry! Omg, still smiling while writing this. What an extraordinary man, the best of the best at his trade and all because he simply loves what he does more than anything else.
Cal – if you are reading this – it’s an encouragement from yet another listener. You got it in you, if you think you can do it, you can. Just go for it 🙂
“I never learned anything when I was talking.”
Tim,
From one Long Islander to another, great episode. Thank you for helping me become better.
My favorite take away from this was learning of Larry’s work ethic and his emphasis on being present and listening. To always ask questions. And keep listening.
Greatly appreciate the selflessness to make this happen. So few would take themselves out of the equation to give their audience value. Thank you for helping us all improve through your network.
This was great, looking forward to Cal’s next one
Two quotes Larry said that stood out to me:
“I still wonder what I want to be when I grow up.”
“You can’t learn if you are talking.”
Interview Suggestion – Travis Pastrana
LikeLike
Tim:
Thanks for being an incredible steward of knowledge. I believe bilateral sharing is critical to bettering the world and wanted to return the favor. That said, ive come to realize that “prospective hindsight” is one of the most valuable decision making frameworks there is. See below for an excellent articulation by cognitive psychology Gary Klein from September 2007 (how ironic…).
https://hbr.org/2007/09/performing-a-project-premortem
“I never learned anything while I was talking” Larry King
This episode reinvents your podcast and exponentiates it to a whole new level!!! I loved Cal Fussman from your first podcast and became a huge fan of him, thank you for bringing him back along with another giant: Larry King
