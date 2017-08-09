From Long-Shot to $50 Billion Empire – Bill Rasmussen

“Remember ‘ABC NBC’ — Always Be Curious, Never Be Complacent.“

– Bill Rasmussen

Bill Rasmussen (@bill_espn) is the co-founder of ESPN. He turned a massive gamble into an opportunity to create the 24-hour programming cycle used universally by networks today.

This episode comes from my new television show Fear(less), where I interview world-class performers about how they’ve overcome doubt, conquered fear, and made their toughest decisions. You can watch the entire first episode with illusionist David Blaine for free at att.net/fearless. (To watch all episodes, please visit DIRECTV NOW).

We recorded three hours of material and only one hour was used for the TV show. This podcast episode is almost entirely new content that didn’t appear on TV.

Enjoy!

Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with Bill Rasmussen:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Show Notes

Bill Rasmussen credits his grandfather with turning him into a rabid sports fan.[07:34]

Bill remembers exactly where he was when Pearl Harbor was attacked and gives a fourth-grader’s perspective of WWII. [10:08]

Our youthful baseball experiences were similarly disastrous. [13:26]

Bill writes an essay that sends him to Washington for President Truman’s 1949 inauguration, where he meets one of his idols. [14:26]

Professors who had an impact on Bill at DePauw University. [16:49]

Bill’s brief stint as a weatherman — and how he found a way to incorporate sports into the presentation. [19:45]

Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali) and his place in the EPSN formation story. [24:35]

Is “things happen for a reason” one of Bill’s core beliefs? [27:10]

How would Bill approach teaching students to be more confident? [27:23]

The Anheuser-Busch connection to ESPN’s inception. [28:20]

Most costly missteps early on. [31:19]

Bill presents an artifact from his past. [36:32]

If the Bill of 2017 could give advice to his earlier self the day before ESPN launched, what would he tell himself? [39:18]

Is Bill the Nostradamus of college sports? [41:09]

To this day, ESPN’s mission statement is still six words. [42:13]

How does Bill gauge his investments? [43:26]

How has Bill managed his time differently from the competition? [44:46]

On the layers of ESPN’s mothership. [50:12]

What sports does Bill wish were more popular in the US? [52:18]

On the random power of chaos. [53:14]

One of ESPN’s early marketing stories. [55:32]

Why did the US build submarines in Manitowoc, Wisconsin during WWII — and how should this inform modern society? [59:27]

What does Bill consider one of his most worthwhile investments (in money, time, or energy)? [1:01:16]

On reaching people circa 1979. [1:04:10]

People Mentioned

Posted on: August 9, 2017.

