Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase — The Art of Relentless Focus, Preparing for Full-Contact Entrepreneurship, Critical Forks in the Path, Handling Haters, The Wisdom of Paul Graham, Epigenetic Reprogramming, and Much More (#627)

“The greatest risk is not taking one.”— Brian Armstrong
Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Coinbase. Founded in 2012, Coinbase is building the crypto economy—a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase serves over 103 million verified users, 14,500 institutions, and 245,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries. In April 2021, Coinbase listed publicly on NASDAQ as COIN.
Before founding Coinbase, Brian served as a software engineer at Airbnb, where he focused on fraud prevention. Before Airbnb, Brian founded and was CEO of UniversityTutor.com, an online tutoring directory and a subsidiary of Johnson Educational Technologies LLC. Brian also previously served as a consultant for the enterprise risk management division at Deloitte & Touche LLP. Brian has a BA in computer science and economics and an MS in computer science from Rice University.
Over the last three years, Coinbase has worked with ten-time Emmy®-winning filmmaker Greg Kohs on a documentary about cryptocurrency and Coinbase. COIN is now available on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vimeo on Demand, and other platforms.
Please enjoy!
SHOW NOTES
Note from the editor: Timestamps will be added shortly.
- How Brian’s first book idea became a blog.
- Brian’s time in Buenos Aires.
- Present-day economic warning signs.
- Coinbase beginnings: from genesis to the Buy Bitcoin button.
- Influential human beings, books, and documentaries.
- Core principles learned from early startup days.
- Favorite Paul Graham essays.
- Controversy: Coinbase becomes an apolitical, mission-focused company.
- Cultivating resilience to resistance as a leader.
- Competition.
- What crypto skeptics and crypto bulls each get wrong often.
- Main use cases for crypto.
- Making the case that crypto is still in early days.
- Novel crypto ideas Brian thinks will prove worthwhile.
- Lessons learned from the launch of Coinbase’s NFT marketplace.
- How Coinbase is addressing NFT security.
- “Not your keys, not your crypto.”
- Self-improvement.
- Learning biology basics from a tutor as an adult.
- The goals of NewLimit.
- What is ResearchHub?
- How open bounties work.
- What excites Brian most about science today?
- Brian’s billboard.
- Parting thoughts.
MORE BRIAN ARMSTRONG QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW
“Talk to the customer, iterate, talk to the customer, iterate.”
— Brian Armstrong
“We weren’t even trying to make a company. We were just kind of trying to learn this stuff in the evenings in our free time.”
— Brian Armstrong
“If I have to come in every day and be put in front of the hot mic and have to answer all these crazy things that I don’t have an answer to, that’s not what I signed up for. I want to build cool stuff with technology that changes the world. That’s what I’m good at.”
— Brian Armstrong
“Honestly, if you don’t have a competitor — people are naturally tribalistic — you’ll sometimes see tribes start to form inside the company and people start fighting each other, so it’s actually better to have something outside the company that you’re struggling against.”
— Brian Armstrong
“It’s never as good as it seems, never as bad as it seems, in crypto.”
— Brian Armstrong
“They teach you in PR training to pivot the question to the one you wish was asked.”
— Brian Armstrong
“If I just think about all the biggest challenges that we have in the world today, I think science and technology are pretty good hammers to swing at those nails.”
— Brian Armstrong
“The most valuable companies in the world are when we cross-pollinate a true scientific innovation with someone who can go commercialize it.”
— Brian Armstrong
“The greatest risk is not taking one.”
— Brian Armstrong
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Greg Kohs
- Ray Dalio
- Balaji Srinivasan
- Fred Ehrsam
- Kevin Rose
- Richard P. Feynman
- Steve Jobs
- Milton Friedman
- Paul Graham
- Jonathan Haidt
- George Floyd
- Katie Haun
- Vladimir Putin
- Emilie Choi
- Bobby Kotick
- Jameson Lopp
- David Allen
- David Goggins
- Shinya Yamanaka
- Blake Byers
- Elon Musk
- Larry Page
- Sergey Brin
