Liv Boeree, Poker and Life — Core Strategies, Turning $500 into $1.7M, Cage Dancing, Game Theory, and Metaphysical Curiosities (#611)

Illustration via 99designs

“Poker is about maximizing deceptiveness while extracting information out of your opponent.” — Liv Boeree

Liv Boeree (@Liv_Boeree) is one of the UK’s most successful poker players, winning both European Poker Tour and World Series of Poker championship titles during her professional career. Before poker she studied astrophysics and now focuses her time as a TV host and YouTuber specializing in game theory, futurism, and rationality. She also gives seminars on high-stakes decision-making, and recently spoke at the annual TED conference about the application of poker thinking to everyday life. In 2014, she co-founded Raising for Effective Giving (REG), a nonprofit based upon the philosophies of effective altruism that raised over $12,000,000 for its carefully selected list of maximally cost-effective charities.

#611: Liv Boeree, Poker and Life — Core Strategies, Turning $500 into $1.7M, Cage Dancing, Game Theory, and Metaphysical Curiosities

Connect with Liv Boeree:

Website | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Youthful obsessions.

How poker entered the picture.

The qualities that made Liv excel at poker from the start.

Liv’s advice to a newcomer wanting to learn poker.

What Liv’s eight-week poker education curriculum might look like.

Failure points that might discourage someone during this curriculum.

Red mist, white noise, and fast math.

Volcano-induced tournament participation and self-regulation.

A skeptic’s experiences with the unexplainable.

How does Liv rationally coexist with these experiences?

How to become a better skeptic.

Inadequate Equilibria and Moloch.

Parting thoughts.

MORE LIV BOEREE QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“The beautiful thing about poker, in fact, is that if you’re talking about one night, you can have the literal best player in the world, a medium player, complete beginners, and provided everyone knows the basic rules, then technically, anyone can win. It’s only over the long run does anything actually meaningful start happening.”

— Liv Boeree

“I still absolutely recommend that people go and learn the game, because it is probably the best way to — it’s the best mini analog for the type of complex decision making that you need to do in life that you can do.”

— Liv Boeree

“[Poker is] about maximizing deceptiveness while extracting information out of your opponent.”

— Liv Boeree

“We’re talking about some of the most esteemed scientists in a hard science with peer-reviewed publications and so on. And if you just look at that stuff closely enough, shit’s really weird.”

— Liv Boeree

“A true scientist is maximally curious and you do your best to devise experiments in order to get reliable, robust results that you can use to predict the world, and you try and minimize all the biases and things that could mess up your experiment and give you faulty result.”

— Liv Boeree

“Extraordinary beliefs require extraordinary evidence. In order for me to give up everything that I know about our current understanding of the world, I would need significantly more data points.”

— Liv Boeree

