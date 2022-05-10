Richard Wiseman on Lessons from Dale Carnegie, How to Keep a Luck Diary, Mentalism, The Psychology of the Paranormal, Mass Participation Experiments, NLP, Remote Viewing, and Attempting the Impossible (#593)

“My mantra is always: ‘What is the scientific underpinning of these ideas?'”— Richard Wiseman
Richard Wiseman (@richardwiseman) holds Britain’s only professorship in the public understanding of psychology at the University of Hertfordshire. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles examining the psychology of magic and illusion, the paranormal, luck, and self-help. His books on psychology, which include The Luck Factor: The Scientific Study of the Lucky Mind and 59 Seconds: Think a Little, Change a Lot, have sold more than three million copies worldwide, and his psychology-based YouTube videos have garnered more than 500 million views.
Elizabeth Loftus, former president of The Association for Psychological Science, described Richard as “one of the world’s most creative psychologists,” and The Independent On Sunday chose him as one of the top 100 people who make Britain a better place to live. In addition to his work in the field of psychology, Richard served as director of The Edinburgh Fringe Festival for eight years.
He recently co-authored David Copperfield’s History of Magic, and his next book, Psychology: Why It Matters, will be published later this year.
Please enjoy!
Want to hear an episode with someone else you might meet at the Magic Castle bar? Listen to my conversation with sleight-of-hand wizard Richard Turner in which we discuss finagling free suits, why practice does not necessarily make perfect, how Richard has managed not to miss a single workout in 49 years, fighting 10 rounds in a sweltering Tijuana sweatbox with peripheral vision, channeling Charles Bonnet Syndrome like a superpower, and much more.
SHOW NOTES
- What is The Edinburgh Fringe Festival? [06:01]
- Richard explains how he, as a skeptic, got recruited into the world of parapsychology research, and why he dedicated years of his life to it. [07:23]
- What is the Magic Circle Society? [14:00]
- What disciplines and frameworks do magicians like Richard pick up that prove useful in other areas of life? [15:44]
- Who among Richard’s fellow magicians do we find particularly impressive, and what’s the real reason they’re not likely to tell you how they perform their illusions? [17:40]
- What is mentalism? [24:47]
- Two recommendations: a card mechanic and a mentalist worth your while. [26:03]
- Richard has carried out a number of mass participation studies. What are they, and which ones has he found most memorable? [27:06]
- What is NLP (neuro-linguistic programming), and what has Richard’s research had to say about its efficacy? [36:15]
- A more effective alternative to brainstorming. [39:32]
- In Richard’s estimation, what areas of scientific study are woefully underfunded and underresearched? [40:22]
- What did Richard discover while researching remote viewing that the CIA might have missed? Can remote viewing be faked? [43:26]
- How does Richard choose the subjects his books cover, and how did an annoying heckler once inspire him to improve a working title? [47:10]
- Twitter remote viewing, Victorian-style seances, and a ghost hunt in one of Henry VIII’s old…haunts. [50:28]
- Why is Richard fascinated by dreaming, and how has his experience with lucid dreaming been disappointing thus far? Might one of his future books be titled The Upside of Night Terrors? [54:11]
- How has my experience with lucid dreaming differed from Richard’s? [59:40]
- What has Richard learned about improving sleep since writing a book about it? Has he stopped having night terrors? [1:02:25]
- Self-development books Richard has actually found helpful, and why he takes issue with so much of the rest. [1:05:57]
- What is a luck diary, and why should you consider keeping one? [1:09:51]
- How Richard avoids overthinking idea generation. [1:12:40]
- Why the mass participation study that attempted to crowdsource the world’s funniest joke may have just resulted in pinpointing the world’s blandest. [1:13:45]
- How does Richard feel certain facets of his work could be applied in schools? Has this been tested? [1:14:51]
- What was (or wasn’t) the Yale Goal Study, and what is its most important lesson? [1:16:41]
- On the malleability of observation and memory — which can result in anything from seance manipulation to false convictions. [1:20:43]
- Are there any researchers currently delving into the mysteries of parapsychology who Richard respects deeply? Why might a well-respected scientist risk their career and reputation to pursue something so difficult to prove? [1:25:26]
- What makes studying what went on psychologically behind the scenes at NASA during the Apollo moon landings so compelling for Richard? [1:30:35]
- Whose picture is on Richard’s mantel? Knock if you know the answer. [1:33:47]
- What would Richard’s billboard say? [1:35:49]
- Recommended documentaries. [1:37:00]
- How does a performer like Derren Brown keep their show fresh after 578 performances without burning out? [1:44:11]
- Parting thoughts. [1:46:18]
MORE RICHARD WISEMAN QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW
“Magic tricks have to work every single time. Not only when people see them, but when they talk about it in the bar afterwards.”
— Richard Wiseman
“Magicians withhold their secrets for the good of the audience.”
— Richard Wiseman
“People have difficult lives. We know that. And we know that psychology can help them.”
— Richard Wiseman
“My mantra is always: ‘What is the scientific underpinning of these ideas?'”
— Richard Wiseman
“This is going to go at some point. So make tonight count.”
— Richard Wiseman
“Smile.”
— Richard Wiseman
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Elizabeth F. Loftus
- J.K. Rowling
- James Randi
- Robert L. Morris
- Marilyn Schlitz
- Daryl Bem
- David Copperfield
- Penn & Teller
- David Blaine
- Derek DelGaudio
- Harry Lorayne
- Richard Turner
- Derren Brown
- Simon Singh
- Robin Day
- Walter Cronkite
- David Nutt
- Robin Carhart-Harris
- Matt Walker
- Barry J. Jacobs
- Stephen LaBerge
- John Smith
- Dale Carnegie
- Francis Bacon
- Karl Popper
- Richard P. Feynman
- Daniel Simons
- Caroline Watt
- Helen Keen
- Neil Armstrong
- Jerry Bostick
