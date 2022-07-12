Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Duolingo — How to Be (Truly) Mission-Driven, Monetization Experiments, 10x Growth, Org Chart Iterations for Impacting Metrics, The Intricate Path to an IPO, Best Hiring Practices, Catching Exam Cheaters, The Allure of Toto Toilets, The Future of Duolingo, and How to Stand Out in Your Career (#607)

Illustration via 99designs

“Whenever somebody asks you to do something a long time from now, change the framing and say, ‘What if it was tomorrow? Would you want to do this or not?’ Almost invariably, the answer is, ‘No, I definitely don’t want to do this tomorrow.’ And then you should answer based on that.” — Luis von Ahn

Luis von Ahn (@LuisvonAhn) is an entrepreneur and consulting professor at Carnegie Mellon University, who is considered one of the pioneers of crowdsourcing. He is known for co-inventing CAPTCHAs, being a MacArthur fellow, and selling two companies to Google in his twenties.

He is currently the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo, a language-learning platform created to bring free language education to the world. With more than 500 million users, it is now the most popular language-learning platform and the most downloaded education app in the world.

Luis has been named one of the Brilliant 10 by Popular Science, one of the 50 Best Brains in Science by Discover, one of the Innovators Under 35 by MIT Technology Review, and one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company. Luis also won the 2018 Lemelson-MIT prize, the largest cash prize for invention in the U.S.

#607: Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Duolingo — How to Be (Truly) Mission-Driven, Monetization Experiments, 10x Growth, Org Chart Iterations for Impacting Metrics, The Intricate Path to an IPO, Best Hiring Practices, Catching Exam Cheaters, The Allure of Toto Toilets, The Future of Duolingo, and How to Stand Out in Your Career

[05:03] Why the Duolingo owl is green

[06:47] The core cause behind Duolingo’s creation, and how Duolingo has evolved over the years

[12:48] Duolingo’s monetization efforts that didn’t quite pan out

[21:06] After initial reluctance, how was the Duolingo workforce convinced monetization needed to happen?

[25:06] As machine-driven translation services get more sophisticated, will human beings still seek to learn other languages via Duolingo?

[29:31] The most pursued/influential languages in the Duolingo system currently

[39:14] The development of Duolingo’s org chart

[45:40] Why Duolingo uses a daily metric

[48:33] Book recommendations

[50:26] Luis’ most worthwhile investments

[52:20] New beliefs, behaviors, or habits

[55:20] Recent life-changing purchases

[1:02:39] What Luis’ updated 2022 billboard might say

[1:06:14] What Luis means when he refers to Duolingo’s “mission,” and how the company’s long view affects decision making

[1:12:34] How Duolingo hires good candidates for the long haul

[1:18:50] Why and how Duolingo went public

[1:25:42] The biggest challenges Luis faces as CEO of a public company

[1:30:50] Duolingo is expanding to teach more than languages

[1:36:18] The Duolingo English Test: proficiency testing from home accepted by 4,200 academic programs across the world

[1:39:51] How Luis’ expertise at catching cheaters during his time as a professor at Carnegie Mellon makes Duolingo products more trustworthy as accredited sources

[1:43:39] The brief conversation with Luis’ personal trainer that changed his routine breakfast — to a different routine breakfast

[1:44:38] Advice to young, driven people entering the working world

[1:48:07] How Luis has become better at saying “No.”

[1:49:56] Luis’ request of the audience and parting thoughts

MORE GUEST QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“Something like 97 percent of our active users use Duolingo for free. Still, we make more money than all other education apps. We’re very proud of that.”

— Luis von Ahn

“If you’re not brushing with an electric toothbrush, you’re doing it wrong.”

— Luis von Ahn

“The attitude of just finding a way to become useful gets you a lot farther.”

— Luis von Ahn

“Hopefully, most people have seen the Duolingo owl. It’s our mascot. First of all, it’s an owl because in most Western countries, owls represent knowledge. Turns out this is just not true at all in Asia. Now that we’ve been expanding to Asia, people ask us, ‘Why the hell are you using an owl? Owls are just vicious animals.'”

— Luis von Ahn

“Whenever somebody asks you to do something a long time from now, change the framing and say, ‘What if it was tomorrow? Would you want to do this or not?’ Almost invariably, the answer is, ‘No, I definitely don’t want to do this tomorrow.’ And then you should answer based on that.”

— Luis von Ahn

