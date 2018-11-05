A.J. Jacobs — 10 Strategies to Be Happier Through Gratitude (#344)

“Paradoxically but wonderfully, focusing on someone else’s happiness will actually make you happier.” — A.J. Jacobs

A.J. Jacobs (@ajjacobs) takes over the show for a special episode. A.J. is a kindred guinea pig of self-experimentation who chronicles his shenanigans in books that seem to keep winding up as New York Times best sellers. The Know-It-All was about his quest to learn everything in the world. In The Year of Living Biblically, he tried to follow all the rules of the Bible as literally as possible. Drop Dead Healthy followed his well- (and ill-) advised experiments to become the healthiest person alive. My Life as an Experiment is about exactly what it sounds like, and It’s All Relative aimed to connect all of humanity in one family tree.

His latest book, Thanks a Thousand: A Gratitude Journey, chronicles his journey around the world to personally thank everyone along the supply chain who makes his morning cup of coffee a possibility: the farmer of the coffee beans, the barista, the designer of the logo for the coffee, the truck driver who transported the coffee beans, the guy who painted the yellow lines on the road so the truck wouldn’t veer into traffic, the inventor of the cardboard sleeve that goes around the coffee cup (aka the paper zarf) so you don’t burn your fingers, and on and on.

In this episode, A.J. will be taking us through 10 strategies for being happier through gratitude in these stressful times and his agreement to do so just builds upon the gratitude I already have for this man. I hope you enjoy, and if you benefit in some way from these strategies, please feel free to reach out and thank him.

Bonus: if you pre-order his latest book or let him know how much you've appreciated his earlier work, he may even personally thank you back with a handwritten card

#344: A.J. Jacobs — 10 Strategies to Be Happier Through Gratitude https://rss.art19.com/episodes/c33ccd44-41f1-411e-8d4c-0ee743dfad5e.mp3 Download

Want to learn more about A.J.’s creative process? — Listen to my interview with him in which we explore his experiments, tipping points in his life, how he learned to love marketing and much more! (Stream below or right-click here to download):

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode?

Scroll below for links and show notes…

A.J. Jacobs explains the premise of his new book, Thanks a Thousand, details a few of his previous adventures for the uninitiated, and shares his 10 strategies for being happier in these super stressful times. [06:02]

“So it is not happiness that makes us grateful. It’s gratefulness that makes us happy.” -David Steindl-Rast [Ed. Note: A.J. admits after recording the episode that he confused David Rendall with David Steindl-Rast while recording this episode, and adds: “Thanks to David Rendell and David Steindl-Rast for their (hopeful) forgiveness.”] [08:58]

Strategy #1: Declare War on the Negative Bias. [14:19]

Strategy #2: The Art of Savoring. [19:34]

Strategy #3: Practice Six Degrees of Thankfulness. [23:23]

Strategy #4: Don’t Forget You’re Going to Die. [28:40]

Strategy #5: Using Gratitude to Fall Asleep. [31:20]

Strategy #6: Thou Shalt Not Have Nostalgia. [32:20]

Strategy #7: Try to Discover the Hidden Masterpieces All Around You. [35:42]

Strategy #8: Go Analog. [37:32]

Strategy #9: Fake It until You Feel It. [41:05]

Strategy #10: Use Gratitude as a Spark to Action. [42:20]

Posted on: November 5, 2018.

