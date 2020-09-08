Kelly Slater — The Surfing Legend on Routine, Rickson Gracie, Favorite Books, and Overcoming Setbacks (#461)

Illustration via 99designs

“When you’re humble, you’re teachable.” Kelly Slater

Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) is widely considered the greatest surfer of all time. He holds nearly every major record in the sport, including 11 world titles and 55 career victories. He also has the amazing distinction of being both the youngest and oldest world champion in men’s history. His most dominant days were the mid-’90s, when he won five straight titles between 1993 and 1998.

After topping Mark Richards’ previous record of four straight titles, Kelly tried his hand at retirement in 1999 but failed. He rejoined the tour full-time in 2002, and over the following five years faced his toughest rival in Hawaii’s Andy Irons, who got the better of him for three straight years. Their heated battles became the most compelling in the sport’s history, propelling it to new heights. Kelly finally reclaimed the title in 2005 and repeated in 2006. Kelly swapped titles with Mick Fanning in the years that followed.

Kelly will also be remembered for the wave pool technology that he and his team of engineers at Kelly Slater Wave Co. brought to life in 2015, which has the potential to reshape the surfing landscape for generations.

Please enjoy!

SHOW NOTES

Why is Kelly taking a two-hour bath today?

What is Kelly’s traditional morning drink?

Kelly elaborates on what he confessed in Tribe of Mentors to be the failure that set him up for later success: losing the world title race to Andy Irons in 2003.

How long did it take for Kelly to learn — and recover — from this loss, and what did this period of time look like? What was the turnaround point?

Kelly fills us in on the unhealthy survival skills he learned during childhood in spite of his mom’s best efforts to protect him and his siblings from reality’s harshest edges, and how these days shaped him into the man he would become — one who would grow less shy about signing autographs and having his picture taken.

What prompted Kelly’s friend to motivate him toward becoming a mediator in the middle of his family’s chaos?

How did The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran come to influence Kelly?

What was Kelly’s introduction to The Tao of Health, Sex, and Longevity by Daniel Reid, and what impact has it had on his life?

What similarities and differences does Kelly see between himself and Rickson Gracie? What advice from Rickson did he thankfully choose not to follow, and what has he been grateful to learn from him?

Why new surfers might want to pay close attention to the wisdom that the Big Wave Risk Assessment Group (BWRAG) can impart — now more than ever.

In what direction does Kelly see the evolution of surfing headed? Does he foresee anything that might surprise the rest of us in the next five years?

What advice might Kelly give his 20-year-old self about the learning process to improve his craft with the knowledge he has today?

What type of bodywork does Kelly find ideal for his needs?

Why does Kelly consider Thai massage “lazy man’s yoga?”

How often does Kelly have bodywork done?

What is Kelly’s opinion of foiling or eFoiling as a supplement or adjunct to surfing?

Has Kelly had any amazing moments on the water that, for some reason or another, didn’t get captured on camera but live on only in memory?

What personal goals is Kelly most looking forward to pursuing in the next few years?

Why Kelly is happy to share what he knows with the younger surfers who aren’t afraid to ask for it.

Parting thoughts.

PEOPLE MENTIONED

