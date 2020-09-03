The Psychedelic News Hour: New Breakthroughs, Compound Comparisons and Warnings (Psilocybin/LSD/Ayahuasca/N,N-DMT/5-MeO-DMT), Treatment of Trauma, Scalable vs. Unscalable Approaches, Making Sense of “Bad” Trips, and Much More (#458)

Photo by Todd White

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is normally my job to deconstruct world-class performers of various types, of all ilks.

In this special episode, the tables are turned. Instead of interviewing someone else, I am interviewed by two experts on several topics I’ve both studied and supported, including psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and what it can do to heal trauma and—broadly speaking—possible futures for mental health. This audio was recorded on a new show, The Psychedelic News Hour, soon to be a podcast, and I’m in conversation with two people: David Rabin, MD, PhD, (@drdavidrabin), a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist, executive director of The Board of Medicine, and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience, and Molly Maloof, MD, (@drmolly.co), a physician, Stanford lecturer, and ketamine-assisted psychotherapist.

This episode was recorded on Clubhouse, an app still in private beta and defined by their tagline: “Clubhouse is a space for casual, drop-in audio conversations—with friends and other interesting people around the world.”

One final note: I recorded this on my phone, a necessity for using the app, so the audio quality isn’t studio quality, but it was polished as much as possible. Thank you for understanding, and thanks to everyone who joined and asked thoughtful questions.

Please enjoy!

#458: The Psychedelic News Hour: New Breakthroughs, Compound Comparisons and Warnings (Psilocybin/LSD/Ayahuasca/N,N-DMT/5-MeO-DMT), Treatment of Trauma, Scalable vs. Unscalable Approaches, Making Sense of "Bad" Trips, and Much More

