The Psychedelic News Hour: New Breakthroughs, Compound Comparisons and Warnings (Psilocybin/LSD/Ayahuasca/N,N-DMT/5-MeO-DMT), Treatment of Trauma, Scalable vs. Unscalable Approaches, Making Sense of “Bad” Trips, and Much More (#458)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is normally my job to deconstruct world-class performers of various types, of all ilks.
In this special episode, the tables are turned. Instead of interviewing someone else, I am interviewed by two experts on several topics I’ve both studied and supported, including psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and what it can do to heal trauma and—broadly speaking—possible futures for mental health. This audio was recorded on a new show, The Psychedelic News Hour, soon to be a podcast, and I’m in conversation with two people: David Rabin, MD, PhD, (@drdavidrabin), a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist, executive director of The Board of Medicine, and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience, and Molly Maloof, MD, (@drmolly.co), a physician, Stanford lecturer, and ketamine-assisted psychotherapist.
This episode was recorded on Clubhouse, an app still in private beta and defined by their tagline: “Clubhouse is a space for casual, drop-in audio conversations—with friends and other interesting people around the world.”
One final note: I recorded this on my phone, a necessity for using the app, so the audio quality isn’t studio quality, but it was polished as much as possible. Thank you for understanding, and thanks to everyone who joined and asked thoughtful questions.
Please enjoy!
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, or on your favorite podcast platform.
This episode is brought to you by the book How to Lead by David Rubenstein.
This episode is brought to you by the book How to Lead by David Rubenstein. David Rubenstein is one of the visionary founders of The Carlyle Group and host of The David Rubenstein Show, where he speaks to leaders from every walk of life about who they are, how they define “success,” and what it means to lead. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Phil Knight, Oprah—all of them and more—are featured in his new book, titled How to Lead. This comprehensive leadership playbook illustrates the principles and guiding philosophies of the world’s greatest game-changers. In its pages, you can discover the experts’ secrets to being effective and innovative leaders.
Past podcast guest Walter Isaacson had this to say: “Reading this invaluable trove of advice from the greatest leaders of our time is like sitting in an armchair and listening to the masters reveal their secrets.” Pick up a copy of How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers by David Rubinstein in hardcover, ebook, or audio anywhere books are sold.
What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.
SCROLL BELOW FOR SELECTeD LINKS FROM THE EPISODE…
Want to hear another podcast discussing psychedelics? Listen to my conversation with Rick Doblin, the founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).
SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE
- The Psychedelic News Hour
- Dr. David Rabin MD, PhD
- Dr. Molly Maloof MD
- Clubhouse
- Silicon Valley and Wall Street Elites Pour Money Into Psychedelic Research | Wall Street Journal
- MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy Study Protocols | MAPS
- Capstone Challenge Unlocked: Over $10,000,000 Raised in 70 Days
- How MDMA Is Being Used to Treat PTSD | The Economist
- How the War on Drugs Has Harmed Veterans with PTSD | Time
- The Secret Chief by Myron J. Stolaroff | MAPS
- The Secret Chief Revealed by Myron J. Stolaroff
- The Healing Journey: Pioneering Approaches to Psychedelic Therapy by Claudio Naranjo
- Awareness by Anthony de Mello
- The Waking Up app
- What is Internal Family Systems? | IFS Institute
- Center for Psychedelic & Consciousness Research | Johns Hopkins
- Centre for Psychedelic Research | Imperial College London
- The World’s Largest Psychedelic Research Center, The Tim Ferriss Show #385
- Psilocybin Produces Substantial and Sustained Decreases in Depression and Anxiety in Patients with Life-Threatening Cancer: A Randomized Double-Blind Trial, Journal of Psychopharmacology
- How New Ketamine Drug Helps with Depression, Yale Medicine
- Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (Resources) | tim.blog
The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with more than 500 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration.)