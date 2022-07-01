Hamilton Morris and Dr. Mark Plotkin — Exploring the History of Psychoactive Substances, Synthetic vs. Natural Options, Microdosing, 5-MeO-DMT, The “Drunken Monkey” Hypothesis, Timothy Leary’s Legacy, and More (#605)

“Almost everything that we call a poison, under some circumstances—at least conceivably—could have a therapeutic effect.”— Hamilton Morris
Welcome to The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is usually my job to deconstruct world-class performers, to tease out their routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.
This time around, we have a very special edition featuring two of your favorite guests: Dr. Mark Plotkin and Hamilton Morris.
Mark takes over my duties as host and interviews Hamilton for an episode of the Plants of the Gods podcast. You, my dear listeners, are hearing the audio before anyone else, so this is a Tim Ferriss Show exclusive. I’ve previously featured some of my favorite episodes from that show at tim.blog/plantsofthegods. These episodes cover a lot of fascinating ground.
Who is Mark? Mark (@DocMarkPlotkin) is an ethnobotanist who serves as president of the Amazon Conservation Team, which has partnered with ~80 tribes to map and improve management and protection of ~100 million acres of ancestral rainforests. He is best known to the general public as the author of the book Tales of a Shaman’s Apprentice, one of the most popular books ever written about the rainforest. His most recent book is The Amazon: What Everyone Needs to Know. You can find my interview with Mark at tim.blog/markplotkin.
And the guest today is Hamilton Morris. Hamilton (@HamiltonMorris) is a chemist, filmmaker, and science journalist. A graduate of The New School, he conducts chemistry research at Saint Joseph’s University. Hamilton is the writer and director of the documentary series Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, in which he explores the chemistry and traditions surrounding psychoactive drugs. You can find my most recent interview with him at tim.blog/hamilton.
This is a tightly packed 60-minute interview. Mark and Hamilton cover the history of different psychoactive substances, Timothy Leary’s legacy, the “drunken monkey” hypothesis, conservation, microdosing, the differences between 5-MeO-DMT and DMT, a disease that afflicts people who smoke enormous quantities of cannabis, causing them to vomit continuously and only find relief from their nausea by taking a hot shower (yes, really), the impact of the placebo effect, a synthetic vs. a natural product, the role of ritual, and much, much more.
Please enjoy!
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or on your favorite podcast platform.
SHOW NOTES
Note from the editor: Timestamps will be added shortly.
- The Sonoran desert toad’s celebrity star is rising
- The role of the chemist in preserving plants, animals, and fungi from which compounds are traditionally derived
- Who is Howard Lotsof?
- Microdosing
- Ken Nelson and the celebrated Bufo Alvarius: The Psychedelic Toad of the Sonoran Desert pamphlet
- God molecule vs. just plain old DMT
- There are potential downsides to these compounds (even cannabis)
- Undiscovered compounds
- Lessons learned and questions pondered from Alexander Shulgin’s thumb surgery
- Synthetic vs. natural
- The role of ritual
- Combining traditions
- Mark’s account of Huautla in the early 2000s.
- Downsides of psychedelic tourism
- Effectiveness of fungi vs. frogs
- Where do we go in search of new substances?
- How far back do shamanic traditions go?
- Poisons as medicines and vice versa
- Salvia, and stoned vs. drunk apes
- Nicolas Langlitz and the primatology of primatologists
- Timothy Leary’s legacy
MORE GUEST QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW
“I think there’s something to be said for maybe just not being stoned all the time. And I say this as somebody that likes cannabis, personally.”
— Hamilton Morris
“I love frogs and they are amazing chemists.”
— Hamilton Morris
“There is no provision for the use of medicines by healthy people.”
— Hamilton Morris
“It wasn’t … until Dennis McKenna adapted laboratory techniques for the cultivation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms and published it in an underground, non-scientific guide intended for lay readers that not only did people recognize that these things grew naturally in the United States, but that they could cultivate them themselves.”
— Hamilton Morris
“Almost everything that we call a poison, under some circumstances — at least conceivably — could have a therapeutic effect.”
— Hamilton Morris
“I think that the history of psychedelics had been profoundly elitist and Timothy Leary was somebody who wanted to break with that tradition of elitism.”
— Hamilton Morris
PEOPLE MENTIONED
- Octavio Rettig
- Gerardo Sandoval
- Gary Nabhan
- Howard Lotsof
- Tim Ferriss
- Charles Nichols
- Albert Most
- Kenneth Nelson
- Jeanette Runquist
- Andrew Weil
- Wade Davis
- Richard Evans Schultes
- John Daly
- Alexander Shulgin
- Doña Julieta
- María Sabina
- R. Gordon Wasson
- Albert Hofmann
- Michael Pollan
- William Leonard Pickard
- Dennis McKenna
- Giuliana Furci
- Weston La Barre
- José Luis Díaz
- Terence McKenna
- Nicolas Langlitz
- Franz X. Vollenweider
- Timothy Leary
