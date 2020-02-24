Comfort Challenge #1: Learn to Eye Gaze

If you try this comfort challenge, please share your experience in the comments below! I’d love to read them. It’s always a hilarious and valuable exploration of getting more comfortable with discomfort.
Here is the original text of the challenge from The 4-Hour Workweek:
My friend Michael Ellsberg invented a singles event called Eye Gazing. It is similar to speed dating but different in one fundamental respect—no speaking is permitted. It involves gazing into the eyes of each partner for three minutes at a time. If you go to such an event, it becomes clear how uncomfortable most people are doing this. For the next two days, practice gazing into the eyes of others—whether people you pass on the street or conversational partners—until they break contact.
Hints:
1. Focus on one eye and be sure to blink occasionally so you don’t look like a psychopath or get your ass kicked.
2. In conversation, maintain eye contact when you are speaking. It’s easy to do while listening.
3. Practice with people bigger or more confident than yourself. If a passerby asks you what the hell you’re staring at, just smile and respond, “Sorry about that. I thought you were an old friend of mine.”
If you try this comfort challenge, please share your experience in the comments below! I’d love to read them. It’s always a hilarious and valuable exploration of getting more comfortable with discomfort.
The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with over 400 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration)
24 Replies to “Comfort Challenge #1: Learn to Eye Gaze”
This is a banal seeming but incredibly powerful exercise! Great confidence building and introvert healing effects. I found this, silently wishing people a day, and morning papers to be very rewarding.
Thank you Tim for all you’ve done, it is a great service to mankind! Especially the psychedelic research funding!
If you have the time sometimes, I’d love to have a chat with you. You can contact me at [removed by moderator].
All the best!
Sincerely,
Stefan
Hey Tim,
A quick comment on a reply when asked “what are you staring at” while doing this challenge, try “I just farted”. The looks are priceless and it’s so ff-putting that people just keep walking. Enjoy the Day!
Aarrghh! Fuck you, Tim! Why do you unerringly pick the things I’m most avidly avoiding?
Seriously though. This is so easy with family and pets but SO FUCKING HARD with everybody else!
Sorry! That was not supposed to be a reply to your comment! My phone is elderly and requires a walker. 😕
Hey Tim,
This is awesome. Thanks for bringing this back. The 4 hour work week has had more of an impact on me than any other book. It would be great to bring back some of the exciting experiments from back in the day.
Does doing this with my cat count?
Hi, Tim! Shout out from Russia)
Thanks for your challenges, they are right on time! Could you also back me up with some week planning/ time management routine?
I randomly ran across something about intimacy & eye dominance and started experimenting with it a few years ago. I have a lot of deep discussions as part of the nature of my work. I find it far easier to look into most people’s left eye, which is most likely their non-dominant eye, and is good for empathy and open ended discussion. Staring into their right eye feels more like commanding or ordering, and is more of an aggression exercise. Simply a hypothesis, but has worked for me.
Have tried this on dates, add a little squint (important), and it immediately creates a spark. If you can do that at work, and force yourself to talk less than you would normally do, guarantee you suddenly also appear much more confident. Give it a try!
Looking forward to the other challenges Tim, I’ll probably record myself doing them and document the experiment!
love this!
Looking forward to giving this a go… Starting now. Maintaining while speaking will be tough.
Thanks,
Ben
Oh goodness! How I love this. I currently read “The Untethered Soul” which essentially pushes us to do the same thing: becoming comfortable with discomfort, relaxing and letting go. It’s such a powerful practice. Love it Timmy!
I decided to practice by looking into a mirror. All was well, until the guy looking at me screamed, “STOP STARING AT ME!”
hmmm, 4 hour work week task — potentially an “updated and expanded 2” version coming me thinks.
Like this challenge a lot since I first read it. And I’ve been doing this from time to time when I was walking down the streets. Thanks for bringing this back.
First day of the challenge. I was very excited to do it, I “planned” on doing it while I was reading 4HWW but of course, I never did. When I saw your video today I knew I had to take the challenge. I went to the mall and just started walking and staring into people. 90% of the time people would look away first, success! My biggest problem was containing my laughter, I found the whole scenario ridiculous. But Tim, let me tell you, kids are on a whole other level, they just don’t give an f and they will stare you down forever, I couldn’t succeed with any of the couple kids I tried the challenge with. It was all fun, can’t wait for the next ones!
This is gonna be a laugh i manage a pub in australia and have a feeling im gonna get some priceless reactions and comments thrown my way 🤣.
Will keep you posted.
I’ve been doing this ever since reading the 4HWW 13 years ago!
I want to counter with an “advanced” challenge. There’s this universal “black guy head nod” that happens when you’re in an area with not a lot of black people (like traveling). Being half-black it’s sometimes harder for me to pull off, but I always go for it! (4HWW eye gaze style).
If you’re a white dude and already proficient in the eye gaze technique, I challenge you to go for the “black guy head nod”. 😂 If a white dude caught me with “the gaze” and gave me the black dude head nod I’d probably want to fist bump him. 🤜🏾🤛 😂
Google it. It’s a thing if you didn’t know. 🙂
Tim this is very similar to Werner Earhardt’s “Be With” exercise. I use it sometimes in my workshops too because it is fascinating. For some people, the idea of standing face to face in front of a stranger who is 12 inches away is terrifying. It is not uncommon for people who appear to be very powerful to vomit or break down in tears when having to sustain eye contact. To be seen.
It makes me wonder what it is that we are so afraid of. Thanks for bringing this up!
As a long time listener/follower, first time to comment (I think?). Just found some irony in your email today–the two lead items are (1) Podcast with a blind magician & (2) Eye gazing. Just struck me a humorous…
Enjoyed the Brene Brown podcast–great chemistry!
Keep experimenting…
Hey Tim–some of us were doing the eye-gazing exercise for up to an hour at a time back in the 70’s in est (erhard seminar training, and Latin for “it is”) and I believe he may have gotten it from Scientology. It is also a much older practice within Sufism, where they call it “trespasso.” The irony of it for me was, after doing it enough times, I reached a point where I was MORE comfortable being silent and making prolonged eye contact than I was in having an ordinary conversational exchange, so I’m back to actually speaking to people as my challenge! xox Eliezer
PS: Google “Braco the Gazer”–he has made a lucrative career of silently gazing at hundreds of people in the audience at a time for about $8 a head, for five minutes. People claim to have extraordinary healings. I got nothing, except envy that he thought of it first.
This was one of the most emotional experiences of my life!!
Tim, I participated in a Human Connection workshop that involved eye gazing for 10 plus minutes. It was part of an acting class to foster genuine connection between actors while performing a scene.
I experienced a nearly unbearable wave of anxiety as I prepared to do the exercise. I feared I would be exposed and open to someone seeing through the mask I present to the world and finding the unloveable, shameful thing that I am.
I pushed through and found that my fear was realized: they saw right through me! But instead of shame they saw and reflected many kind and loving things back to me – aspects of myself I hadn’t connected with in years. I in turn experienced the vulnerability of my partner to be the same and felt deeply connected to this complete stranger in a manner I have not felt in any other circumstance.
This was a deeply moving, freeing, and connecting experience for me and I encourage anyone interested in trying this to push through the fear and see what it like to connect with another person on this level!
I’ve got a hack for this!!
If you have trouble gazing in to someone’s eyes….just look at the bridge of their noses. So the spot right between the eyes. They can’t see that you’re not looking in their eyes. And because you’re not looking in to the eyes, you can keep it up way longer. But this is a hack of course….you won’t get the same results as if you were actually gazing in someone’s eyes.