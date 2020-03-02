If you try this comfort challenge, please share your experience in the comments below! I’d love to read them. It’s always a hilarious and valuable exploration of getting more comfortable with discomfort.
Here is the original text of the challenge from The 4-Hour Workweek:
Stop asking for opinions and start proposing solutions. Begin with the small things. If someone is going to ask, or asks, “Where should we eat?” “What movie should we watch?” “What should we do tonight?” or anything similar, do NOT reflect it back with, “Well, what do you want to . . . ?” Offer a solution. Stop the back-and-forth and make a decision. Practice this in both personal and professional environments. Here are a few lines that help (my favorites are the first and last):
“May I make a suggestion?”
“I propose . . .”
“I’d like to propose . . .”
“I suggest that . . . What do you think?”
“Let’s try . . . and then try something else if that doesn’t work.”
7 Replies to “Comfort Challenge #2: Learn to Propose”
Love these! This actually caught me right before my next to-do item on my business list: emailing a client who’s not sold on my services yet. Proposing going out now!
This challenge reminded me of an ex boyfriend… I have to laugh now but during our relationship I would be so mortified when he’d ask the waitress what he was hungry for. Like she’s supposed to know his stomach better than his indecisive self and propose his selection. And I don’t think he was making a pass at her either… he he. Anyway this is not a challenge for me because I’m always giving my two cents. But for the poor waitress I might suggest after going through the specials that SHE suggest the most expensive items on the menu. Hah! I always felt so bad for the waitress as my boyfriend would sit there forever trying to make a decision on what he was hungry for. I’m sure she had other patrons to attend too.
Ugh. I proposed moving on out of this man’s life and it was a great decision! But I bet he’s still doing that same thing to every server at every restaurant.
Instructions unclear, am now engaged
Hope it doesn’t come with I challenge you to a duel…
Just saying
I love these! Even though I’m no longer in the work world, these will definitely come in handy with real life interactions of any sort. Thank you.
Dude, this is how I live my life. Lol I do find that some people find it a bit aggressive. But I think it’s being confident, certain of what you want, and decisive. Most of all, it doesn’t waste time. We’re all busy individuals. So, let’s be respectful of each other’s time and propose solutions. Great challenge!
