Lessons Learned Traveling The World

This episode explores travel, and I’ll take the partial credit or blame in advance, as it might want to make you quit your job and head off to the airport with a backpack.

I have interviewed some fascinating people from around the world and in the next hour we will actually travel around the world with them. We’ll also explore specific tips and strategies from our conversations related to how they think about travel, how they personally travel, and the role that travel can play in your life. This includes conversations with:

Vagabonding author Rolf Potts about seeing the world now rather than waiting until some vague “later” that might never happen.

My friend Kevin Rose about hiding tattoos in foreign lands and getting by without knowing the local language.

Phil Keoghan from The Amazing Race about a life-changing epiphany earned while shipwreck diving.

Wired co-founder Kevin Kelly about favorite travel tools and gadgets on our trip through the mountains of Uzbekistan.

I hope you enjoy this episode of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour!







This episode is brought to you by LinkedIn and its job recruitment platform, which offers a smarter system for the hiring process. If you’ve ever hired anyone (or attempted to), you know that finding the right people can be difficult. If you don’t have a direct referral from someone you trust, you’re left to use job boards that don’t offer any real-world networking approach.

LinkedIn, as the world’s largest professional network — used by more than 70 percent of the US workforce — has a built-in ecosystem that allows you to not only search for employees, but also interact with them, their connections, and their former employers and colleagues in a way that closely mimics real-life communication. Visit LinkedIn.com/Tim and receive a $50 credit toward your first job post!

This episode is also brought to you by Ray Dalio’s book, Principles. If you’re a frequent listener of this podcast, you might recall that Ray was a guest on the show and his episode was extremely popular (hear it here). Ray’s story is fascinating: He started his investment company Bridgewater Associates out of a two-bedroom apartment at age 26. Now it has roughly $160 billion in assets under management. Over 42 years, he’s built Bridgewater into what Fortune considers the fifth most important private company in the US.

Along the way, Ray took tons of notes on what worked and what didn’t work. These were adapted over time for training purposes within his company, and then further refined for the world at large as Principles. In these pages, Ray shares the principles he’s developed over the past 40 years to create unique results in life, business, and investing, which any person or organization can adopt to help further their goals and make decisions with clarity of thought and purpose. Visit Principles.com for more details and to pick up a copy for your own shelf!

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

Scroll below for links and show notes…

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Rolf Potts:

Website | Deviate Podcast | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Connect with Kevin Rose:

The Journal | Twitter

Connect with Phil Keoghan:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Connect with Kevin Kelly:

Website| Twitter | Facebook

SHOW NOTES

Introducing Rolf Potts. [06:59]

How does “vagabonding” differ from just going on another vacation? [08:40]

Rolf’s first vagabonding experience. [11:17]

Using our own time wealth rather than waiting for the lottery to give us a windfall to travel. [12:32]

Rolf’s recommended resources for fighting the fears associated with world travel. [13:09]

How the double-edged sword of technology cuts into the experience of the modern traveler for delightful convenience over inspirational serendipity. [15:00]

Introducing Kevin Rose. [22:20]

What it’s like in Japan if you don’t speak the language. [25:03]

The difference between losing a personal item in Japan and the US. [26:00]

Tokyo has a reputation for being an expensive city, but you can still have fun on the cheap. [28:54]

Book recommendations for people who want to learn Japanese. [33:33]

Introducing Phil Keoghan. [34:25]

Phil tells us about having a panic attack while diving a shipwreck at 120 feet — and how this charted the course for a life of adventure. [34:59]

What was Phil’s self-talk when returning to the wreck (and in the moment of facing similar fears)? [47:14]

Introducing Kevin Kelly. [49:18]

We cross a pass in the Tian Shan mountains at two thousand meters while Kevin explains the relative geography of Uzbekistan. [50:58]

My first cool tool. [51:59]

My second cool tool. [56:57]

My third cool tool. [59:30]

My fourth cool tool. [1:02:07]

Kevin’s heat-repelling cool tool. [1:04:55]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Posted on: May 17, 2018.

