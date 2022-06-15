Jason Portnoy of PayPal, Palantir, and More — Porn Addiction, Sexaholics Anonymous, Shame Spirals, and His Path to Recovery and Redemption (#600)

Illustration via 99designs

“Just keep climbing.” — Jason Portnoy

Entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author Jason Portnoy began his career at PayPal, working closely with technology icons like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Max Levchin, and Reid Hoffman. He served as the first chief financial officer of Palantir Technologies and later founded Oakhouse Partners, a top-performing venture capital firm.

Jason is sought after as a trusted advisor to technology company CEOs and has spoken on topics ranging from executive leadership to the intersections of technology and humanity. He holds engineering degrees from both Stanford University (MS) and the University of Colorado (BS).

His new book is Silicon Valley Porn Star.

Please enjoy!

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or on your favorite podcast platform.

Brought to you by LinkedIn Marketing Solutions marketing platform with ~770M users, Athletic Greens all-in-one nutritional supplement, and Shopify global commerce platform providing tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business. More on all three below.

#600: Jason Portnoy of PayPal, Palantir, and More — Porn Addiction, Sexaholics Anonymous, Shame Spirals, and His Path to Recovery and Redemption

This episode is brought to you by LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, the go-to tool for B2B marketers and advertisers who want to drive brand awareness, generate leads, or build long-term relationships that result in real business impact.

With a community of more than 770 million professionals, LinkedIn is gigantic, but it can be hyper-specific. You have access to a diverse group of people all searching for things they need to grow professionally. LinkedIn has the marketing tools to help you target your customers with precision, right down to job title, company name, industry, etc. To redeem your free $100 LinkedIn ad credit and launch your first campaign, go to LinkedIn.com/TFS!

This episode is brought to you by Shopify! Shopify is one of my favorite platforms and one of my favorite companies. Shopify is a platform designed for anyone to sell anywhere, giving entrepreneurs the resources once reserved for big business. In no time flat, you can have a great looking online store that brings your ideas to life, and you can have the tools to manage your day-to-day and drive sales. No coding or design experience required.

More than a store, Shopify grows with you, and they never stop innovating, providing more and more tools to make your business better and your life easier. Go to Shopify.com/Tim for a FREE 14-day trial and get full access to Shopify’s entire suite of features.

This episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens. I get asked all the time, “If you could use only one supplement, what would it be?” My answer is usually AG1 by Athletic Greens, my all-in-one nutritional insurance. I recommended it in The 4-Hour Body in 2010 and did not get paid to do so. I do my best with nutrient-dense meals, of course, but AG further covers my bases with vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced micronutrients that support gut health and the immune system.

Right now, Athletic Greens is offering you their Vitamin D Liquid Formula free with your first subscription purchase—a vital nutrient for a strong immune system and strong bones. Visit AthleticGreens.com/Tim to claim this special offer today and receive the free Vitamin D Liquid Formula (and five free travel packs) with your first subscription purchase! That’s up to a one-year supply of Vitamin D as added value when you try their delicious and comprehensive all-in-one daily greens product.

Want to hear another episode about navigating relationships? Listen to my first conversation with psychotherapist Esther Perel here in which we discuss polyamory, why happy people cheat, how to find (and convince) mentors who can change your life, what she’s learned from Holocaust survivors, and much more.

#241: The Relationship Episode: Sex, Love, Polyamory, Marriage, and More (with Esther Perel)

What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

SCROLL BELOW FOR LINKS AND SHOW NOTES…

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with Jason Portnoy:

Website

SHOW NOTES

Note from the editor: Timestamps will be added shortly.

A caffeine-free breakfast

Background basics

Education and career diversions

Getting a job on the merits of an eclectic reading list and company t-shirt

Early days at PayPal

Lessons learned from Thiel, Hoffman, and Musk

Why were so many disparate projects seeded by the PayPal diaspora?

Peering into Palantir and the low-profile mindset

Origins of the title Silicon Valley Porn Star

Recognizing addiction, its escalating consequences, and its contributing factors

Escaping self-imposed victimhood and rescuing the marriage

Shared therapy and vocabulary

Simplifying and subtracting

Shame spirals and 12 steps (not South Africa)

From Porn Star to The Monk with help via choice reading selections and Coach Melissa

Reconciliation

Most important keys to the repair process

Safeguards against relapse

Modern porn vs. “natural” urges

What compelled Jason to write Silicon Valley Porn Star?

Time for surrender: filling in the post-book timeline

Enduring challenges

Retreat lessons

Jason’s billboard

Books most gifted

Good investments made

Microsoft Excel

What makes a great CFO?

Finance: on the job vs. school

Opening up to a partner about secrets we’ve been holding

Parting thoughts

MORE GUEST QUOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

“Monks don’t have mortgages.”

— Jason Portnoy

“Simplify and subtract.”

— Jason Portnoy

“Happiness isn’t something you find. It’s what’s left when you get rid of all the things that make you unhappy.”

— Jason Portnoy

“So much of this stuff is going on, it’s below the surface. And I think if we talk about it with less shame and less judgment, it could be really healthy for all of us.”

— Jason Portnoy

“Just keep climbing.”

— Jason Portnoy

“Our default state is peacefulness. Our default state is happiness. You would say that children or kids are really good at reading people’s energy. They’re really good at assessing if someone’s safe or not. Animals have this sense. Why do they all have this sense, but adults don’t? What did we do? We put layers and layers of stuff around that core part of ourselves, that intuition. And in order to get back to that place, that default state of peacefulness or happiness or being in tune with others, we had to start peeling away those layers around the outside.”

— Jason Portnoy

“If I live a life of humility, of love for myself, and compassion for others, I can get through just about anything.”

— Jason Portnoy

PEOPLE MENTIONED

Related and Recommended

The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with more than 700 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.