B. Jeffrey Madoff — Dealmaking, The Hidden Persuaders, Working with Ralph Lauren, and Finding the Secret to Life in the Mojave Desert (#526)

Illustration via 99designs

“Everything you do, if your eyes are open, informs everything else you do.” — B. Jeffrey Madoff

B. Jeffrey Madoff (@madoffproductions) began his career in fashion, becoming one of the top 10 designers in the US before switching careers to film and video production. He has directed award-winning commercials, documentaries, and web content for clients around the world, including Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, and Tiffany.

His book, which is based on the class he teaches at Parsons School of Design, is Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas.

He has been a featured speaker at Wharton School, Princeton University, NYU Steinhardt, Google Next, Barclays’ Rise and Verizon on the topics of creating a brand and creativity. He works with private equity firms and investment banks, such as Lazard, to create the brand story for companies that are being sold or startups looking to attract investment.

Madoff is also a playwright and theater producer. His play Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical, based on the life of the titular Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend, will have its world premiere in March of 2022 at People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

He graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin with degrees in philosophy and psychology. He was also on the wrestling team, which, combined with his academic studies, prepared him for a life in the film business.

SELECTED LINKS FROM THE EPISODE

Connect with B. Jeffrey Madoff:

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Madoff Productions | Madoff Productions’ Instagram

SHOW NOTES

How learning to scratch one’s own itch can launch a career. [05:35]

After graduating with degrees in philosophy and psychology, where did Jeff first find gainful employment, and how did this inform his future career path? [08:49]

On the informed perseverance it takes to make it over the early bumps of a new path taken — and learning past the point of ignorance. [10:59]

In what ways did The Hidden Persuaders by Vance Packard influence young Jeff? [13:21]

How did Jeff go from fashion design to film and video production? [15:18]

An aside: a Dennis Hopper anecdote Jeff’s never told anyone. [20:23]

Why did William S. Burroughs’ lawyer introduce Jeff to people who were starting a production company, and why did they bring him on board even though he was yet unproven in the filmmaking world? [23:40]

The difference between a good lawyer and a great lawyer. [26:57]

Why does Jeff ask his students to define success at the beginning of every semester at Parsons? What is he hoping to hear, and how has his own definition of success changed over time? [29:02]

If engagement in what he’s doing is key to Jeff’s success, what does this feel like? [31:46]

How does Jeff choose who to interview for his class? [32:34]

An aside: here’s that video of Ferriss Baggins making a salad for Victoria’s Secret models. [33:58]

Jeff shares the story about that time he trekked deep into the Mojave Desert to visit a life coach who had insights about the meaning of life to share — for a small fee. [34:56]

Learning to sell and manage: Jeff fills us in on Fuller Brush foibles and shoe store monkey business. [42:23]

Just to clear things up: Ben Jeffrey Madoff is not the same person as Bernie Madoff. But the Post Office and people using the Manhatten phone book didn’t always know this circa 2007. [51:07]

Who was Lloyd Price, how did he change the course of music history, and what led to Jeff writing a play — Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical — about him? [58:16]

How did Lloyd respond when reading the first few scenes of Personality, and how did it make Jeff feel? [1:03:10]

As Lloyd passed away in 2021, what’s the current status of this play? [1:05:37]

How Jeff broke the news to Personality director Sheldon Epps that he has a “no asshole” rule, and why you should never let anybody rob the joy of the process. [1:08:41]

How regional theaters with successful productions feed Broadway, and how enhancement deals work. [1:10:16]

When publishers rejected the pitch for my first book, a select few did so gracefully. Others, not so much. Did I remember names when it came time to pitch my second book? You bet. Remember: cruelty is far costlier than kindness. [1:12:13]

If you’re going to try to do anything in the world, you need to get used to people saying no to you. Here’s how to protect your psyche from rejection and cultivate the empathy to reject others without crushing their morale. [1:16:31]

Where can people go to support, drop off a bag of cash, or just find out more about Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical? [1:20:02]

What books does Jeff gift and recommend most often? [1:21:05]

The movie that never fails to make Jeff tear up, and a conversation he had with Gregory Peck about it. [1:27:09]

Has Jeff always had the chutzpah to initiate conversations with celebrities in the wild — like the time he and I encountered a very kind and gracious Jason Statham? [1:31:17]

What would Jeff’s billboard say? [1:34:15]

Parting thoughts. [1:35:16]

PEOPLE MENTIONED

