Books I’ve Loved — Cindy Eckert and Alexis Ohanian (#425)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to sit down with world-class performers of all different types—from startup founders and investors to chess champions to Olympic athletes. This episode, however, is an experiment and part of a shorter series I’m doing called “Books I’ve Loved.” I’ve invited some amazing past guests, close friends, and new faces to share their favorite books—the books that have influenced them, changed them, and transformed them for the better. I hope you pick up one or two new mentors—in the form of books—from this new series and apply the lessons in your own life.

Cindy Eckert (@cindypinkceo) is a billion-dollar dealmaker, self-made entrepreneur, and tireless force of nature if you’re asking Fortune magazine. Prior to forming The Pink Ceiling (affectionately known as the Pinkbuator) to fund and foster female-led disruption in healthcare, Cindy built two pharmaceutical companies from scratch. As Founder and CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, she created a new category of sexual wellness for women by taking on the FDA and winning the approval of the first and only pill for women’s libido, Addyi. Cindy sold that company for $1B and now invests in game-changing ideas that support her mission to put women on top.

Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) is the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital and the author of the bestselling book, Without Their Permission. Alexis has long advocated for the open internet, STEM education, and paid family leave. Alongside Garry Tan, he co-founded Initialized Capital—a seed-stage venture fund with over $500M under management and a portfolio with $36B in market value so far. After selling Reddit to Conde Nast, Alexis returned in 2014 as executive chairman to help lead the turnaround of the now independent company, which was last valued at $3B.

Please enjoy!

