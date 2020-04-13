Books I’ve Loved — Matt Mullenweg (#420)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to sit down with world-class performers of all different types—from startup founders and investors to chess champions to Olympic athletes. This episode, however, is an experiment and part of a shorter series I’m doing called “Books I’ve Loved.” I’ve invited some amazing past guests, close friends, and new faces to share their favorite books—the books that have influenced them, changed them, and transformed them for the better. I hope you pick up one or two new mentors—in the form of books—from this new series and apply the lessons in your own life.
Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) is the founding developer of WordPress, the open-source software used by over 35% of the web. Matt is also the CEO of Automattic, which is now the force behind WordPress.com, Jetpack, and many other products.
Having built his own 1200-person company with no offices and with employees scattered across 68 countries, Matt examines the benefits and challenges of distributed work and recruiting talented people around the globe on Distributed, which you can find on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
- The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories by Ken Liu
- The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, translated by Ken Liu
- Sum: Tales from the Afterlives by David Eagleman
- Foundation by Isaac Asimov
- Becoming Wise by Krista Tippett
- On Grief and Grieving by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross and David Kessler
- When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
- Why Buddhism is True by Robert Wright
- Principles by Ray Dalio
- Nonviolent Communication by Marshall B. Rosenberg
- Remote by Jason Fried and Daivd Heinemeir Hansson
- On Writing Well by William Zinsser
- Metaphors We Live By by George Lakoff and Mark Johnson
- The Great Mental Models by Shane Parrish and Rhiannon Beaubien
- Poor Charlie’s Almanack by Charles T. Munger
- The World is Sound: Nada Brahma by Joachim-Ernst Berendt
- Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind by Annaka Harris
- Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari
- Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari
- 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari
- Fooled by Randomness by Nassim Taleb
- The Black Swan by Nassim Taleb
