How to Live Without Limits – Kyle Maynard

“Dreams don’t have to manifest as you imagined. They just have to set you on a path because there is always a way.”

– Kyle Maynard

Kyle Maynard (@kylemaynard) is a motivational speaker, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and ESPY award-winning mixed martial arts athlete, known for becoming the first quadruple amputee to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Aconcagua without the aid of prosthetics.

Oprah Winfrey called Kyle “one of the most inspiring young men you will ever hear about.” Arnold Schwarzenegger described him as “the real deal,” “a champion human,” and “one of the most inspiring people” he’s ever met. Even the great Wayne Gretzky has spoken of Kyle’s “greatness.”

Despite being born with a rare condition that left him with arms that end at the elbows and legs that end near his knees, he learned early on with the support of his family to live life independently and without prosthetics. Kyle thrives on physical challenges and, following a few rough middle school football seasons, he went on to become a champion wrestler, CrossFit Certified Instructor and gym owner, competitive MMA/Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter, world record-setting weightlifter, and skilled mountaineer.

This episode comes from my new television show Fear{less}, where I interview world-class performers on stage about how they’ve overcome doubt, conquered fear, and made their toughest decisions. You can watch the entire first episode with illusionist David Blaine for free at att.net/fearless. (To watch all episodes, please visit DIRECTV NOW.)

We recorded three hours of material and only one hour was used for the TV show. This podcast episode is almost entirely new content that didn’t appear on TV.

Enjoy!

Show Notes

Kyle talks about growing up with three sisters, supportive grandparents, a wrestling father, and a mother who could have run the Cobra Kai Dojo. [08:14]

The most powerful lesson Kyle’s grandmother taught him. [09:37]

Reading people’s eyes as “subtitles.” [11:36]

Is Howard Stern’s indictment of Kyle’s dad. [12:50]

On learning to drive in Atlanta traffic. [13:27]

What drove Kyle toward athletics? [16:26]

Kyle talks about winning GNC’s World’s Strongest Teen in 2009 — and what he wishes he could tell his ten-year-old self. [17:37]

“Stop helping me!” [22:28]

Is anyone really self-made? [23:58]

Getting into Brazilian jiu-jitsu. [24:42]

What Kyle [and I have] learned from being thrown to the Internet wolves. [26:16]

What goes through Kyle’s mind before competing? [30:26]

It’s not about the people who don’t get it; it’s about the people who do get it. [33:34]

How does Kyle stay consistently positive? [35:25]

On wanting to serve after 9/11 and having profound respect for veterans. [38:42]

Is there anything from Kyle’s book that he’d revise? [41:42]

When traveling, what does a workout look like for Kyle? [43:53]

If Kyle had to give a TED Talk on something for which he’s not well known, what would he discuss? [44:47]

How much time elapsed between thinking of climbing Kilimanjaro and actually doing it? [52:45]

Posted on: July 9, 2017.

