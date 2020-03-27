Esther Perel on The Tim Ferriss Show

Here are all of Esther Perel’s appearances on the podcast:

More about Esther:

Esther Perel (@estherperel) is a psychotherapist and the New York Times bestselling author of Mating in Captivity, which has been translated into 26 languages, and The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity.

The New York Times called her the most important game-changer in sexuality and relational health since Dr. Ruth.

Her TED talks on maintaining desire and rethinking infidelity have more than 17 million views, and she’s tested and been exposed to everything imaginable in 34 years of running her private therapy practice in New York City.

On her podcast Where Should We Begin?, Esther brings you into her office to listen to real-life couples therapy sessions, and her latest podcast, How’s Work?, brings lessons from couples therapy to the corner office.

