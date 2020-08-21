Books I’ve Loved — Whitney Cummings (#454)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to sit down with world-class performers of all different types—from startup founders and investors to chess champions to Olympic athletes. This episode, however, is an experiment and part of a shorter series I’m doing called “Books I’ve Loved.” I’ve invited some amazing past guests, close friends, and new faces to share their favorite books—the books that have influenced them, changed them, and transformed them for the better. I hope you pick up one or two new mentors—in the form of books—from this new series and apply the lessons in your own life.
Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) is a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, writer, and producer. She has appeared in multiple television shows and films, and has performed in stand-up specials for both HBO and Comedy Central, one of which was nominated for an American Comedy Award. You can subscribe to her podcast, Good For You, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Whitney is also the author of I’m Fine…And Other Lies, and her most recent comedy special, Can I Touch It?, is now available for streaming on Netflix. For more Whitney, check out our conversation from 2015.
The Gift of Fear and Other Survival Signals that Protect Us from Violence by Gavin de Becker
Getting the Love You Want: A Guide for Couples by Harville Hendrix, PhD, and Helen LaKelly Hunt, PhD
Codependent No More: How to Stop Controlling Others and Start Caring for Yourself by Melody Beattie
Adult Children of Alcoholics published by ACA WSO INC.
Thank you to both Whitney and Tim! Honestly, I’ve never heard of Whitney until listening to Tim’s podcast while reading The 4 Hour Body. Thank God I clicked on the links Tim provides in the book. I can’t wait to five into these books too Whitney. Thanks for sharing.