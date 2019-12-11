It’s time to get back to basics.
This blog has been dominated by podcast-related posts for quite a few years now. I’ve done very little writing.
Now, please don’t get me wrong; I absolutely love doing the podcast — currently 400 episodes and counting — and I’m thrilled to make it even better in 2020. There are super exciting things planned. I’m incredibly lucky to work on something every week that gives me so much joy and fulfillment, and it won’t slow down.
But that’s not what got me here.
This blog launched in 2006, before my first book, The 4-Hour Workweek, was published in 2007. The first version of the homepage was comically bad (here it is), but The 4-Hour Ugly Betty Blog did an honorable job. In the years that followed, we improved the design (here’s v2), and I wrote 500+ posts that helped enable everything else. Without the blog, there would be no angel investing career, no podcast, no documented hair loss, etc.
Equally important, those early years of regular writing helped me to think more clearly and to hone a craft I deeply revere. For me, to write is to become more human. To the extent that I’m sane, writing helped keep me in that lane.
But starting around 2013, I began saving my scribing for a big book every few years.
That’s worked out on many levels, but without a regular writing practice, books eventually became terrifying. It was like committing to an Ironman every few years without doing any training in between. Even if you can muscle things on game day, and even if the outcome looks great from the outside, the lead-up and the internal experience are likely to be anxiety-ridden and unpleasant.
All because I stopped blogging.
Private journaling is a step in the right direction, but it’s not a replacement. I need to face the squirmy discomfort that comes both before and after publishing. So…
I’m getting back in the writing game, and I’m going to publish something on this blog at least once per week. And by making a highfalutin pronouncement here, I’m ensuring that I’ll get grief on the Internet if I don’t follow through. That’s helpful.
To further grease the wheels, allow me to set expectations extremely low.
I hope that some of the writing will be decent, but a lot of it will be worth taking behind the barn and shooting in the head. Some of it will be long (e.g., unpublished chapters from secret book projects), and some of it will be short (e.g., terrible haiku out of desperation). As long as I publish something — anything — once a week, it doesn’t matter.
I love em dashes — too often you see them, so practice I must.
Suffice to say, this old man wants to limber up and get back on the playing field.
Thanks for reading this far, friends. Much more to come…
Timbo
P.S. You might notice that this website has a brand-new look and feel! It’s only about 10 years overdue, but who’s counting? Please let me know in the comments if anything is broken or if you like/dislike anything in particular. Like me, it’s a work in progress, and I’d love your feedback.
The Tim Ferriss Show is one of the most popular podcasts in the world with over 400 million downloads. It has been selected for "Best of Apple Podcasts" three times, it is often the #1 interview podcast across all of Apple Podcasts, and it's been ranked #1 out of 400,000+ podcasts on many occasions. To listen to any of the past episodes for free, check out this page.
87 Replies to “It’s Time to Get Back to Basics”
🙏
Was this a drunk write? Haha
Respect man. KAIZEN – continuous improvement. Ganbatte
I’m hoping for some short science fiction.
My same goal, but I’ve never written. I’ll keep you to it if you keep me to it! Any advice for a newbie blog writer?
Write. That is all. The end. Write.
Maybe you weren’t asking me but I felt I could help you by slipping in a reply. My advice, write about things that interest you…or take to your curiosity. This way you can not just say good things(positive speech) but all different types of things and express your true thoughts towards what your writing about.
Hope this helped.
Tim, you have been motivating me to write since I first read FHWW. Hearing you getting back to basics fueled my enthusiasm to do more writing myself. Thank you for continuing to do what you do.
Just a thought. what if you stacked the three bubbles with awards, downloads etc vertically on the right hand side. it would make the header look a bit cleaner. I love the new look.
This is rather exciting news, good sir. It seems like you have been doing a good bit of reflection and experimentation this month. A short podcast episode AND a public promise to deliver haikus?
Needless to say, I’m looking forward to seeing what you do in the future, as I’ve been a big fan of the things you’ve done in the past.
So glad to you back blogging! I committed to send out a daily emails to my subscribers not long ago. In my opinion, the only real way to build a long lasting, close and genuine relationship with strangers. It’s incredible what can come out of regular practice.
We can’t view comments only post?
Hey Tim,
Great to see you writing in your blog again! How about publishing The 4-Hour Chef on Kindle? Pretty-please?!
My wife and I are global travelers, currently on our sailboat in Costa Rica, and can’t be schlepping paper books around.
You can download the audio version for free after you subscribe to the newsletter. Maybe that’s something?
New layout looks great on mobile, and is intuitive to navigate around.
Glad you are back to writing blog posts. I come back to 4 hour body frequently to keep most important knowledge in my memory, but… When friends and colleagues ask me about tips on how to get started with getting in shape, I *always* revert to your blog post “From geek to freak…”. Short, sweet and to the point. Minimum effective dose, some would say 😉
I’m really glad to know there’s going to be even more content here, thank you!
As for the redisign, I really like it. It’s clean. It doesn’t get in the way, so reading and listening to the podcast is an even better experience. As an avid mobile reader, the mobile version is one of the best I’ve seen. You’ve done an excellent job.
Thank you again for everything.
Been following since 2008, glad to see more writing in addition to podcasts! Looking forward to seeing more posts soon!
Good to have you back
This is great news! Looking foreword to reading
Glad you’re taking an adjustment. Site looks really great!!!
Now I will take it onto myself to publish a weekly blog post as well 🙂
What’s your opinion on SuperHuman.com for emails?
And have you tried Notion.so?
Would love to hear your thoughts on those 2 “productivity” apps
best regards from Jerusalem, Israel
Loooooong time reader here. Looking forward to the posts, Tim 👌
Outstanding news – in the last weeks I’ve actually been re-reading your books!
Good to have you back, Tim!
Glad to have you back Tim!
Some of us love to read and rarely listen to podcasts.
I can and do listen to music while I work, but the spoken word requires my full attention.
I can read anytime.
Looking forward to reading your weekly new stuff, Tim. Every 4HWW post used to be both a surprise and a hack-learning process… And lots of fun.
Following Youtube since ’08. By the way, love the blog new look.
Keep going!
Excellent to hear! Looking forward to 2020 and all the knowledge bombs you’ll be dropping.
Hi Tim,
The player for the latest podcast appears over the the newsletter component, with a white “The Tim Ferris Show’ over the first paragraph of this post.
In IE11, the player appears on the header to the right, above the search bar, stretching the page to the right, so need to scroll right to see the player.
In Edge, it appear to be ok, in the header, lined to the right with the right of the search box.
Happy to provide screenshots.
Cool man. Looking forward to it.
Can’t wait to see more awesome stuff from you in the blog Tim! Eagerly waiting and I hope that you can achieve your personal goals for 2020
Thank goodness! I missed your writing blogs, Tim! And, love the new look of the website, and always love a well-placed em-dash 🙂
Exciting! Your recent ideas about, “saying no“ are interesting because so many people said yes to be in your last two books. You keep an interesting balance between having huge network, and keeping the luxury of privacy. I’m wondering what you’ve learned from the projects that didn’t happen. What “No” stressed you out short term, but was a blessing/profitable choice long-term?
I’m looking forward to the weekly writing and continuing to use the things you write about as a resource. The website looks great.
I welcome it. All of it. I look forward.
I know its not the “No” book you’ve mentioned earlier, I am excited to see what blog posts you will post. Right on time for New Years eh?
Thinking of being a group? A Artist Group perhaps?
Happy Holidays Tim
Finally.
Looking forward to more articles/posts – love the podcasts too so don’t stop them. I’d love to read some of the content you alluded to in your podcasts.
You write it, I’ll read it. Even better, many times I’ll implement it.
Welcome home Tim. If you ever feel so inclined to write more about language learning, I’d be down with that— (and please use dashes freely)
Welcome back! I always found your blog posts inspirational and informative. I’m happy you are back. Looking forward to read the new content.
I love the podcasts and books, but your blog posts are easier to consume anywhere were always a good kick in the pants if I wasn’t motivated / focused. Thanks for putting in the time – it’s much appreciated!
Hey bro, first time leaving a note for you and first time I’ve ever posted a comment now I think about it.
Quick one to say, cheers for all the hard work over the years and thanks for helping to open up perspectives for me since I picked up the book in 2007 during a Singapore airport layover. Keep on cranking dude.
4HWW is why I’m able to support my family and have my own business. So, all I can say is — it’s good to have you back bro! 😁
Thanks for the inspiration Tim. I too am going to try to post something, whether it be video, podcast, or blog post every week.
Tim, your contribution to my life has been immense. Your books, your podcasts, your pursuits in alternate healing which I found to be extremely helpful. But your blogs, are what I have learnt the most from, and that fact you are contributing that service again is extremely energizing to me.
With Gratitude,
Josh
Your blog has been the home page for the browser I use on my desktop computer for 9 years.
A couple years ago I asked for a return to legitimate blogging in a comment thread to a podcast announcement. Your blogs have always been far more interesting than your podcasts and that’s saying something because your podcasts are always decent, usually good, and occasionally unparalleled.
Glad to see you back.
Awesome I checked your old blogs from 2006 and the design looks so bad and horrible but the content there and the blog posts are so so so great I enjoy to read it and the posts are very helpfull too. Its nice that you decided to write more and blog. I will be reading and following you. Also your new desing of blog is very nice and great.
Tim,
I’ve read it all, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come. I was recently cherry-picking from the 4HBody which led me back to some of the blog posts I read almost a decade ago. Now I’m reexploring what is still my favorite tome, The 4-Hour Chef. If you’re writing, I’m reading.
Enjoy that off-the -grid time as well. I think there are at least 1,000 of us that will wait for you.
Justin O
Tim, thank you! I have read – literally – every word you’ve posted on this blog since its inception, and I’ve read the TRANSCRIPTIONS of some podcasts, but I’ve never actually listened to any of them – I’m old-school, it’s just not a format that works for me – I am super-excited that you’re taking this back up again!
I love the look; it is way less cluttered and draws attention to the words on the page.
Looking forward to more content. Thanks for all you’ve written, Tim!
But in the end, it’s all noise and one more thing I am thankful for: Ability to filter out noise. After all, we are on this side of the grass for a very short time and why not enjoy that time instead of bitching about it?
This is a refreshing look! I love that the sidebar isn’t as cluttered as it used to be. It feels a lot clearer.
Thank you for the rationale behind your plan to write more on the blog. It helped me formulate an idea to test in my own life.
Best of luck!
Happy to hear it! Looking forward to your musings, ramblings, contemplations, and introspections. And a few haiku would be cool too.
Tim looking forward to the weekly writing.
This is great news! Have been missing blog posts for a long time now.
Love the new web look btw! 🙂
Dear Tim,
This is wonderful news. I have been following the podcast for many years, read some of your books and many of your posts.
From France and living abroad in Norway back then 4 years ago, they have helped me become the person that I am today.
They have inspired me to challenge myself and start various challenges, including shifts in career, taking over the head of the family business, create a blog and write on it regularly, experiment with many online business disciplines, discover a passion for reading which I didn’t know existed to such extent, connect with likeminded people/friends and share a common passion for self-improvement.
I can’t think of a bigger impact and trigger on my life than the 4-hour-work and your subsequent work on the podcast.
You have managed to integrate and distill the wisdom of great thinkers and been such a fabulous source of knowledge.
I never really liked or commented anywhere on the web, but I think this post will be the one that deserves it most. I have the feeling that you’re transitioning to a new phase of your life, and as challenging or exciting as it can be, I wish you the best of luck.
The new design looks good, and it’s exciting to look forward to your next posts and content.
Good luck with the new challenges.
Thank you! 🙂
Nicolas
Thanks so much, Nicolas and all, for the kind and encouraging comments!
I liked the old look. Now this no longer looks like a blog.
I agree. The look and feel of what was familiar for so long felt like home. The new look feels like we have landed at a strangers place. Maybe keep the same colors as the previous blog so that it still feels similar?
Yeah and yeah! Looking forward to it.
Great for you and us!
Till you keep writing, I will keep reading. You are the prime source of everything I have learnt in the last 10 years. You’ve introduced me to authors, philosophies, concepts, books, workouts, businesses…you name it and there has been some influence of yours. Now I have started to write and publish stuff everyday even if no one reads it because it makes me go to bed smarter than when I woke up. Teaching is the best form of learning as they say. Keep learning Tim so that we can keep learning with you.
Go Timbo Go!
😀
Nice. I have listened to most of your podcasts, liked and learned from many of them, but I’ve missed the blog. Will be checking back on a weekly basis.
Now, if we could have just one more small thing: when you first went on Twitter, at the end of that year you posted (on this blog) “The 20 most helpful tweets of the year”. I don’t do Twitter, but I read that link and found a bunch of interesting stuff. If you could do that every year, I’m sure I wouldn’t be the only person who found it helpful.
よろしくお願いします。
Ahh the website looks great! I didn’t know it needed improvement, but it is so much better.
I so enjoy 5 bullet Friday and enjoy your writing style. Very excited to see weekly blogs.
Your podcast is the greatest. I feel I have a huge advantage over everyone in the world who isn’t a listener.
Thank you!
A glitch: can’t check the boxes under commenting form which allow for: saving my info, receiving reply notification emails, or receiving post notification emails.( I’m on the latest version of iOS.)
Thank you so much for flagging this, Elizabeth! We tested on iOS, and we are able to select the checkboxes, but we sent your note to our web dev team to investigate. Have a great Friday and weekend.
I think it’s great to follow your heart and do whatever you feel called to do. (By the way, I love em dashes too!) Your constant striving for improvement and curiosity about the world around you is inspiring, so thank you for sharing your journey with us. I’m grateful for your podcasts, blog posts, and books, having learned so much through all your passion and hard work. Thank you.
New layout looks great Tim! Excited for your weekly writings and thoughts.
Thank for all your work. Great to here that Tim, I’m super excited!
PS: You have quite a good network and I don’t see the new design to be an improvement to the last version. I’m pretty sure you can do better 😉
Tim, I am one of your oldest fanboys(age); your books, the podcast, the 5 -Bullet Friday and the blog keep me motivated and relevant with my adult kids. Thanks for being you in all you do!
Thanks for the reminder of what I haven’t been doing either. Though I have a much smaller footprint on the interwebs, blogging is what started my business, and I’m going to make the same commitment for 2020.
Tim, not sure if you ever read these, but as many have said before me, I really appreciate what you do, and there have been times when you have been the vitamin that kept me going in my business, and your podcast has provided so many insights that I have re-lensed for my own niche and audience in relevant ways, paying your karma forward to help my audience in their lives and challenges as well.
Wishing you the best on all of your important projects in 2020.
Hey Tim! I love they new layout on mobile. Looking forward to your weekly posts! You are an inspiration and an excellent remote mentor. Thank you.
So happy to hear this! As a very early reader, I loved coming to this blog for new content since The 4-Hour Workweek had a huge impact on me. While I love the podcast, it seems to have cannibalized original content coming from you specifically. Looking forward to reading more!
This is fantastic news!
I love your books, and your writings as well, but don’t have much space in my life for enjoying podcasts these days.
Writing is easily one of the skills that gets you places in this world. That, and at the other end of the spectrum, being great on the phone.
Looking forward to reading your very humane and low-effort initial posts until you get into a sweet rhythm, hehe.
This reminds me of when I was depressed and unproductive, and my only goal every morning was to get out of the door. (for a run or walk) I prepared my workout clothes the night before to avoid any kinds of friction, dragged myself into them, and got out. Whatever happened after I got outside didn’t matter, but it usually ended up with a run, and I eventually managed to get back on track thanks to that. I learned the part about making things easier for myself from you, so thanks.
Tim, I’m so happy to hear this. While I’ve enjoyed hearing from world class experts you interview, I have missed hearing YOUR voice. Your wit and window come through in your writing and I cannot wait to read your work.
Thank you.
Always a dedicated reader/fan of your work. Only have one ask of the new site. Maybe it’s my browser settings but any hyperlink in the blog text forwards the current page rather than opening a new window or tab. I usually read along and click as I read and new tabs open. Then when done article I go back and read tabs. Thanks for everything you do.
Hi Jarrett — Thank you. As a policy we aim to have every link open in a new tab. We just reached out to our web dev team to see if this can be automatically implemented and not have to be manually done for each link. Perhaps there’s an automation to automate that task. Thank you for the great suggestion!
So awesome! Do whatever you love doing, Tim – LOVE your writing, man!
Like this slicker look! It’s encouraging how the website improved over the years. Not a fancy design alright, but is very 2020 apropo.
Exciting news Tim – welcome back to the start!
Life, from my perspective, is always better when quality time is made for writing.
Some of us create with our music, handiwork or paint strokes. Some are writers. All are noble crafts and pursuits.
Look forward to the next chapter. Keep doing what you do.
Just a thought. what if you stacked the three bubbles with awards, downloads etc vertically on the right hand side. it would make the header look a bit cleaner. I love the new look.
Great news! Looking forward to reading your future blog posts. New website is looking good, all the best
Glad you are doing this!
Glad to see you back writing, Tim. I just finished my annual listen to 4HWW, and my wife is escaping her high-powered corporate job in 2020. Keep being you boo boo <3
My thinking on the design is that it doesn’t work for mobile.
Sitting on a smartphone and everything is so big. It’s hard to scroll through the blog posts when each excerpt is so big. It might work on desktop, but making it easier to scroll, navigate and find what you want could be great for mobile visitors, which I assume is about 80% of your traffic 🙂
Mobile first 😉
Thank you, Andrew. We’ll take a closer look at this.
Andrew, could you please post any screenshots that you think would be helpful?
Back to the basics, this is the way. I know that podcasting and book writing looks much cooler, but both are just blogging in another way. Good to have you back !!!
Legend. Pure bloody legend.
More content. More of your inner workings to consume. More of what we all love about you.
Thank you Tim, my gratitude is deep for your perspective, your lessons and at the base – you. 🙏
Onwards and upwards in 2020.
Comment Rules: Remember what Fonzie was like? Cool. That’s how we’re gonna be — cool. Critical is fine, but if you’re rude, we’ll delete your stuff. Please do not put your URL in the comment text and please use your PERSONAL name or initials and not your business name, as the latter comes off like spam. Have fun and thanks for adding to the conversation! (Thanks to Brian Oberkirch for the inspiration)