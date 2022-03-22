In Case You Missed It: February 2022 Recap of The Tim Ferriss Show (#580)

Welcome to another episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, where it is my job to deconstruct world-class performers to tease out the routines, habits, et cetera that you can apply to your own life.

This is a special inbetweenisode, which serves as a recap of the episodes from last month. It features a short clip from each conversation in one place so you can easily jump around to get a feel for the episode and guest.

See it as a teaser. Something to whet your appetite. If you like what you hear, you can of course find the full episodes at tim.blog/podcast.

Timestamps:

Cal Newport: 01:31

Margaret Atwood: 07:12

Boyd Varty: 11:48

Ayana Johnson: 19:40

Bill Rasmussen: 23:47

Full episode titles:

Cal Newport — The Eternal Pursuit of Craftsmanship, the Deep Life, Slow Productivity, and a 30-Day Digital Minimalism Challenge

Margaret Atwood — A Living Legend on Creative Process, The Handmaid’s Tale, Being a Mercenary Child, Resisting Labels, the Poet Rug Exchange, Liminal Beings, Burning Questions, Practical Utopias, and More

Boyd Varty — The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life

Marine Biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson on How to Catalyze Change with Awe and Wonder, How to Save the Planet, Finding Your Unique Venn Diagram of Strength, and Seeking the Minimum Effective Dose

ESPN Co-Founder Bill Rasmussen — Fear{less} with Tim Ferriss

#580: In Case You Missed It: February 2022 Recap of The Tim Ferriss Show

