I’m very excited to announce that my new TV show Fear{less} is now live! The “less” is in parentheses because the objective is to teach you to fear less, not to be fearless.
Here’s a quick synopsis of the show:
Fear(less) features in-depth, long-form conversations with top performers, focusing on how they’ve overcome fears and made hard decisions, embracing discomfort and thinking big.
Now for the important details: if you want to watch (it’d mean the world to me), here are the different ways you can view the show.
- If you have DIRECTV, tune in to channel 239 at 8 pm PT/ET on Tuesday, May 30th. The first episode features master illusionist and performance artist David Blaine (@davidblaine). We have 10 episodes, with a new episode coming out each Tuesday.
- If you have The Audience Network/AT&T U-Verse, tune to channel 1114.
- The entire first episode with David Blaine is available for you to watch for free at http://att.net/fearless.
- Please watch and use the hashtag #FearlessTV as much as possible. I want to hear from you and know what you think about the show.
- If you don’t have DIRECTV, you can download the DIRECTV NOW app. (Click here to sign up.) The app includes a free 7-day trial. To sign up, follow the steps below.
- Click to sign up.
- Enter your email.
- Make your selection. The “live a little” is the most basic package and includes the show and the free 7-day trial.
- Complete the process and enjoy!
Thank you so much for all your support. Enjoy the show!
Posted on: May 30, 2017.
Please check out Tools of Titans, my new book, which shares the tactics, routines, and habits of billionaires, icons, and world-class performers. It was distilled from more than 10,000 pages of notes, and everything has been vetted and tested in my own life in some fashion. The tips and tricks in Tools of Titans changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for sample chapters, full details, and a Foreword from Arnold Schwarzenegger!
5 comments on “Fear{less} is Here!”
US ONLY 😦
“2.5 GEOGRAPHIC LIMITATION. The Service is intended only for individuals located in the United States.”
No other way t watch other than DirectTV? No online option otherwise?
I would love to watch this. Really. But no, I am not going to sign up for yet another parasitic monthly subscription, especially since it would be the only thing I’d watch on DIRECTV. Nice deal for them, nice deal for you, terrible for the rest of us.
Is there a way to watch via Comcast?
omg! I just found this and so it’s late now, but I gotta watch this within a few days because I think you and david blaine are freakin’ awesome! and so I don’t have directtv though, but thank you so much for having this on that att link for free!
