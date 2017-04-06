The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour: Controlling Stress, Nutrition Upgrades, and Improved Health

“You want to change your life fast? Then trade your expectation for appreciation; you’ll have a whole new life.”

-Tony Robbins

Welcome to the second installment of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour.

After more than 200 conversations with the world’s top performers, you start to spot certain patterns. These are the shared habits, hacks, philosophies, and tools that are the common threads of success, happiness, health, and wealth.

These commonalities were the premise of my most recent book, The New York Times #1 bestseller Tools of Titans — a compilation of my favorite lessons, routines, and tips of many of my guests.

In this particular episode, I’ve gathered some of the best advice from past guests about fitness, nutrition, and wellness. This includes conversations with:

General Stanley McChrystal about thriving on one meal per day.

Tony Robbins about morning discipline and routines.

Wim Hof about consciously controlling his autonomic immune system.

Dominic D’Agostino about nutritional strategies for peak performers.

Without further ado, let’s get started. I hope you enjoy this episode of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour!

Listen to it on iTunes.

Stream by clicking here.

Download as an MP3 by right-clicking here and choosing “save as.”

Want to hear another episode of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour? In this episode, we explore meditation and mindfulness with Chase Jarvis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Harris, and Rainn Wilson (stream below or right-click here to download):



This podcast is brought to you by Audible. I have used Audible for years, and I love audiobooks. I have two to recommend:

The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman Vagabonding by Rolf Potts

All you need to do to get your free 30-day Audible trial is go to Audible.com/Tim. Choose one of the above books, or choose any of the endless options they offer. That could be a book, a newspaper, a magazine, or even a class. It’s that easy. Go to Audible.com/Tim and get started today. Enjoy.

This podcast is also brought to you by Headspace, the world’s most popular meditation app (with more than four million users). It’s used in more than 150 countries, and many of my closest friends swear by it. Try Headspace’s free Take10 program — 10 minutes of guided meditation a day for 10 days. It’s like a warm bath for your mind. Meditation doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive, and it’s had a huge impact on my life. Try Headspace for free for a few days and see what I mean.

QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.

Scroll below for links and show notes…

Selected Links from the Episode

Connect with General Stanley McChrystal:

Twitter | McChrystal Group

Connect with Tony Robbins:

Website | Twitter | Facebook

Connect with Wim Hof:

Website | Twitter | Facebook

Connect with Dr. Dominic D’Agostino:

KetoNutrition.org | Twitter | Facebook |University of South Florida

Show Notes

General Stanley McChrystal’s background, his one-meal-a-day regimen, and how I use intermittent fasting in my own life. [06:06]

Why does General McChrystal only eat one meal a day? [09:28]

General McChrystal’s former Aide-de-Camp Chris Fussell explains why his old boss’s diet isn’t for everyone. [11:24]

What exercises does General McChrystal include in his daily workout, and why? [13:39]

On the importance of working out daily as a leader in the military. [16:56]

An introduction to Tony Robbins and the idea of state priming. [18:54]

Tony’s morning routine and diet. [21:04]

Tony explains how cryotherapy helps mitigate the wear and tear of his active lifestyle. [23:14]

Tony’s daily priming ritual. [27:35]

On Wim Hof and his many qualifications for being called “the Iceman.” How his breathing methods have given me seemingly superhuman abilities (and the caution you should exercise if you choose to try them yourself). [33:59]

Wim’s first world record and his most challenging cold exposures. [36:13]

How does Wim deal with unexpected situations? [38:20]

How Wim controlled stress hormones and his autonomic immune response — and was able to teach others to do the same in well under a week. [40:22]

How Wim gets his trainees into a gladiator mindset. [44:15]

An introduction to Dr. Dominic D’Agostino and the ketogenic diet. [53:30]

What is ketosis? [57:16]

The implications of fasting, nutritional ketosis, and/or exogenous ketones for preventing/mitigating the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. [58:33]

Thoughts on getting big and strong while in a state of ketosis. [1:06:10]

People Mentioned

Posted on: April 6, 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reddit



Please check out Tools of Titans, my new book, which shares the tactics, routines, and habits of billionaires, icons, and world-class performers. It was distilled from more than 10,000 pages of notes, and everything has been vetted and tested in my own life in some fashion. The tips and tricks in Tools of Titans changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for sample chapters, full details, and a Foreword from Arnold Schwarzenegger!