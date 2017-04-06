The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour: How to Control Stress, Upgrade Your Nutrition, and Build the Mindset of a Gladiator

“You want to change your life fast? Then trade your expectation for appreciation; you’ll have a whole new life.”
-Tony Robbins
Welcome to the second installment of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour.
After more than 200 conversations with the world’s top performers, you start to spot certain patterns. These are the shared habits, hacks, philosophies, and tools that are the common threads of success, happiness, health, and wealth.
These commonalities were the premise of my most recent book, The New York Times #1 bestseller Tools of Titans — a compilation of my favorite lessons, routines, and tips of many of my guests.
In this particular episode, I’ve gathered some of the best advice from past guests about fitness, nutrition, and wellness. This includes conversations with:
- General Stanley McChrystal about thriving on one meal per day.
- Tony Robbins about morning discipline and routines.
- Wim Hof about consciously controlling his autonomic immune system.
- Dominic D’Agostino about nutritional strategies for peak performers.
Without further ado, let’s get started. I hope you enjoy this episode of The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour!
QUESTION(S) OF THE DAY: What was your favorite quote or lesson from this episode? Please let me know in the comments.
Scroll below for links and show notes…
Selected Links from the Episode
- Connect with General Stanley McChrystal:
- Connect with Tony Robbins:
- Connect with Wim Hof:
- Connect with Dr. Dominic D’Agostino:
KetoNutrition.org | Twitter | Facebook |University of South Florida
- Episodes with General Stanley McChrystal: General Stan McChrystal on Eating One Meal Per Day, Special Ops, and Mental Toughness and General Stan McChrystal on Anti-War Americans, Pushing Your Limits, and The Three Military Tests You Should Take
- Episodes with Tony Robbins: Tony Robbins: How to Suffer Less (and Invest Intelligently), Tony Robbins on How to Resolve Internal Conflict, Tony Robbins On Achievement Versus Fulfillment, Tony Robbins on Morning Routines, Peak Performance, and Mastering Money, and Tony Robbins and Peter Diamandis (XPRIZE) on the Magic of Thinking BIG
- Compared with the size of my head, evidence suggests that Tony Robbins has substantial mitts.
- Tony recommends cryotherapy products by JUKA, and Cryo Healthcare for people in Los Angeles.
- Tony’s breathing routine, courtesy of Fast Company (at about 70:30)
- Wim Hof’s appearance on the show: “The Iceman,” Wim Hof
- Wim Hof: Farthest Swim under Ice, Guinness World Records
- Wim Hof Breaks The World Record in an Ice Bath in New York City
- Iceman Wim Hof on Kilimanjaro Summit
- The Vice documentary about Wim Hof
- Wim Hof the Iceman in Radboud Hospital Research Facility
- The Wim Hof Method free three-part video mini class
- Episodes with Dominic D’Agostino: Dom D’Agostino on Fasting, Ketosis, and the End of Cancer, Dom D’Agostino — The Power of the Ketogenic Diet, and Dom D’Agostino on Disease Prevention, Cancer, and Living Longer
- How the Ketogenic Diet Weakens Cancer Cells by Dr. David Jockers, The Truth About Cancer
- Exogenous ketones
- Abbott Precision Xtra Glucose Monitor
- Dom’s go-to resource for questions about the ketogenic diet
- Quest Nutrition MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Powder Oil
- Learn more about the modified Atkins Diet and Eric Kossoff at Johns Hopkins.
Show Notes
- General Stanley McChrystal’s background, his one-meal-a-day regimen, and how I use intermittent fasting in my own life. [06:06]
- Why does General McChrystal only eat one meal a day? [09:28]
- General McChrystal’s former Aide-de-Camp Chris Fussell explains why his old boss’s diet isn’t for everyone. [11:24]
- What exercises does General McChrystal include in his daily workout, and why? [13:39]
- On the importance of working out daily as a leader in the military. [16:56]
- An introduction to Tony Robbins and the idea of state priming. [18:54]
- Tony’s morning routine and diet. [21:04]
- Tony explains how cryotherapy helps mitigate the wear and tear of his active lifestyle. [23:14]
- Tony’s daily priming ritual. [27:35]
- On Wim Hof and his many qualifications for being called “the Iceman.” How his breathing methods have given me seemingly superhuman abilities (and the caution you should exercise if you choose to try them yourself). [33:59]
- Wim’s first world record and his most challenging cold exposures. [36:13]
- How does Wim deal with unexpected situations? [38:20]
- How Wim controlled stress hormones and his autonomic immune response — and was able to teach others to do the same in well under a week. [40:22]
- How Wim gets his trainees into a gladiator mindset. [44:15]
- An introduction to Dr. Dominic D’Agostino and the ketogenic diet. [53:30]
- What is ketosis? [57:16]
- The implications of fasting, nutritional ketosis, and/or exogenous ketones for preventing/mitigating the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. [58:33]
- Thoughts on getting big and strong while in a state of ketosis. [1:06:10]
People Mentioned
- General Stanley McChrystal
- Tony Robbins
- Wim Hof
- Dominic D’Agostino
- Robert Gates
- Abu Musab al-Zarqawi
- Art De Vany
- Ori Hofmekler
- Walter Voegtlin
- Loren Cordain
- Chris Fussell
- Rick Rubin
- Sage Robbins
- Oprah Winfrey
- Russell Simmons
- Ray Dalio
- Laird Hamilton
- Tim Noakes
- David Blaine
- Stephen D. Phinney
- Eric Kossoff
Posted on: April 6, 2017.
Please check out Tools of Titans, my new book, which shares the tactics, routines, and habits of billionaires, icons, and world-class performers. It was distilled from more than 10,000 pages of notes, and everything has been vetted and tested in my own life in some fashion. The tips and tricks in Tools of Titans changed my life, and I hope the same for you. Click here for sample chapters, full details, and a Foreword from Arnold Schwarzenegger!
6 comments on “The Tim Ferriss Radio Hour: How to Control Stress, Upgrade Your Nutrition, and Build the Mindset of a Gladiator”
Pros:
1. Concise information in on episode
2. Good refresher
Cons:
1. Missing the the personal touch that you add in your regular episodes, which make your podcasts such a treat for me
Regardless, I will continue listening to your Radio Hour podcasts 😉
Excellent “best of” type episode. I appreciate this package to save us some time looking for and listening to related content from past podcasts on your site.
Thanks again!
Hi Tim,
I love picking up your conversational par-core while I’m working on dinner, commuting or turning over my Airbnb listings. In a way, I track and pick out golden nuggets from conversations better when they flow around a particular personality. It helps me connect, assume or extrapolate the guest’s experiences into my own life.
This radio show was a little speratic to allow those elaborations to come to me in the sense that I didn’t detect a life theme as when I listen to a solo interview. Life theme maybe meaning a person may have many stories but could huddle them around their ‘what would they post on a billboard’ question answer. At the core, what a person is about. I did feel a commonality between the stories and that was well done! The guests were all expert sounding but I didn’t know them all as well as I wanted to. I look for a bit more of their personality before I readily trust their opinions/discoveries.
Alternative that sounds fun in my head… if the radio show was collection of guests, is it possible to bring friends into the same hour? I’m pondering if there’s something shared outside of what they’re known for publicly. Could there be life themes that coalesce together or is there a contradiction of life themes that becomes visible?
Finally- this is a post full of critical sentences but I want to end by saying that in the last 3 months I’ve become very addicted to listening. Your work is great and I look forward to the next experiment!
Hi Tim, maybe I interpretred this wrong, but did you say that you have an episode with Art Devany?
Thanks!
Hi Tim,
Is Molly Labrador Rottweiler mix? Why she needs a spinal surgery? She’s too young for that.
What does “no hot linking mean”?
